Vivek and Salman Unite, This Time in a Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Deal

New Delhi [India], December 18: In a significant moment for Dubai's luxury real estate market, actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi of BNW Developments and Salman Ahmed, Co-Founder of Burj Mayfair Real Estate Brokers LLC, have come together to close a landmark nine-figure property transaction in Dubai Marina. The deal, completed in collaboration with BNW Developments, one of the UAE's fastest-growing and most influential real estate firms, marks Burj Mayfair's largest transaction to date and a defining milestone for its founders.

The milestone agreement was completed in collaboration with BNW Developments, led by the visionary duo of Vivek Oberoi, Co-Founder & Managing Director, and Ankur Agarwal, Founder & Chairman. Set in Dubai Marina, one of the city's most sought-after waterfront destinations, the deal marks Burj Mayfair's maiden nine-figure achievement and the largest transaction in the firm's history, reflecting its accelerating growth within Dubai's thriving real estate sector. The direct involvement of BNW's leadership reflects the importance of the deal and highlights the confidence placed in Burj Mayfair's growing capabilities within the city's luxury property market. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Salman Ahmed and Hadis Ayoubi, the firm continues to build its reputation through trust-led advisory and a personalised approach to high-value real estate.

Speaking about the milestone, Salman Ahmed said, "This deal is a huge personal and professional moment for us and represents a major step forward for our firm. Dubai Marina is a very special market, and closing a nine-figure transaction here validates the trust our clients place in us. Working closely with Vivek and the BNW Developments team has been seamless and truly reflects what aligned goals and effective teamwork can achieve. Collaborations like these make the journey exciting and push us to think bigger every day."

Vivek Oberoi, who continues to expand his presence as a leading entrepreneur in the UAE, added, "Dubai's real estate market continues to attract serious global interest. This collaboration with Burj Mayfair reflects a shared vision, strong execution, and mutual respect. It's always exciting to work with partners who are equally committed to excellence. Just like cinema, real estate is about long-term vision, timing, and creating something that truly lasts."

Founded by Salman Ahmed and Hadis Ayoubi, Burj Mayfair Real Estate has steadily built its reputation through personalised advisory and strong high-net-worth client relationships across Dubai and London. The latest deal places the firm among the rising names in Dubai's luxury property landscape.

For BNW Developments, the transaction adds another milestone to its growing portfolio of high-value projects across the UAE, while further reinforcing Dubai Marina's status as one of the most sought-after real estate destinations in the region. The successful deal strengthens the position of both companies while reaffirming Dubai Marina's status as one of the city's premier real estate investment destinations.

