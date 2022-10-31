Vivek Das wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Software Solutions & AI

Unlearn Innovation Pvt Ltd has received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge technologies.

Vivek Das, the Founder of Unlearn Innovation Pvt Ltd, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his company's influence for Excellence in Software Solutions Services & AI.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Vivek Das, CEO of Unlearn Innovation Pvt. Ltd., said: " This award is a celebration of the efforts to Innovate and add value to our customers. We are humbled and honoured as I receive it on behalf of the entire team of Unlearn, Synergics and my partner Sanjib Chatterjee"

Entrepreneurship, innovation, consistency and excellence best define Vivek Das, who has been a trailblazer in IT and Software solutions. Founder of Synergics, a bootstrapped software company that started in 2008, now has a global clientele.

His serial entrepreneurship streak led to the birth of another Software company (Unlearn Innovation) that has been credited with building a world-class Visual search engine that will change our product discovery experience.

Vivek is an alumnus of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a philanthropist by heart who is here to make a difference.

The path to success is never easy; the same held for him. The consistent factor has been his pursuit of innovation. It all started with his early association with HCL for speech-recognition software in 1999 when speech recognition was as good as magic.

The entrepreneur in him very well understood that the journey cannot be accomplished alone, and that's when Synergics was born with Sanjib Chatterjee, his friend for life and the other founder of Synergics.

Synergics is a well-known Software ERP provider with a clientele spread across the globe. It stands boot-strapped still and has been on the right side of the balance sheet for more than a decade. The founders' belief in making it sustainable has been the primary reason for the disruption & innovation every 3-5 years, making it relevant in the current market.

At a time when the world was reeling under COVID, and we all had choices to be myopic or have the positive mindset to look beyond the current prevalent crisis. Taking a leap of faith, Vivek, Sanjib and Sachin formed Unlearn which would work in the AI ML space with digital data.

Unlearn is focused on creating value, improving existing systems, solving problems, and breaking the mould. And rightly so; after years of research and experience, Unlearn has launched its first product, Trouve, which is all set to change the future of the jewellery industry in India.

Being the first company to bring the visual search for the jewellery industry in India, Unlearn has helped manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and end users shop most efficiently and cost-effectively.

At Unlearn, it is never just Physical or Digital but always a combination i.e., PHYGITAL. The fundamental of Unlearn is to use AI and ML and make the technology available to every business establishment enabling their Digital and Physical outreach.

Unlearn will revolutionize the jewellery industry by facilitating every client to go digital and enhance shoppers and jewellers experience with the best discovery solution in the industry. To know more, visit:

