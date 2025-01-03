Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-Technical Campus Hosts Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 3: Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-Technical Campus (VIPS) successfully concluded the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2024 (Software Edition) on December 12, 2024. As a nodal centre, VIPS hosted over 200 talented students and mentors from 32 teams across 14 states, who competed to solve critical problem statements posed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The two-day event, which commenced on December 11, 2024, was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The local inauguration was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including AVM (Dr) Devash Vatsa, Advisor, Cyber Security & Critical Technologies and DSCI, the Chief Guest; Dr. N. Ranjana, Outstanding Scientist & Director DFTM, DRDO, the Guest of Honor; Dr. S.C. Vats, Chairman of VIPS; Dr. Kunaljeet Singh, Director of AICTE; Sh. Vineet Vats, Vice Chairman of VIPS; and Prof. Amita Dev, Director General, VSET & VSIT, VIPS in the presence of other dignitaries from AICTE and DRDO, SIH participants, students, and faculty from VIPS.

Addressing the audience, AVM (Dr) Devesh Vatsa emphasized that India stands in a tech-ade, where technology is no longer a tool but an integral part of our life. Echoing Prime Minister's vision for a Developed India, Dr. Vats, Chairman, VIPS posed a crucial question: "How do we develop India? By developing young minds. We let minds grow and let young minds get new energy, new enthusiasm and new spirit."

On the opening day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the participants virtually across all nodal centres expressing his confidence on the ideas developed in the hackathon. He expressed they would contribute significantly to strengthening India's leadership in technology and innovation.

The valedictory function was graced by Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE. He lauded the scale and impact of SIH 2024, stating, "The scale of Smart India Hackathon is unprecedented, the fact that 1300 plus teams have made it to the finals stage now at 51 centres. Let me congratulate you on being part of this group of innovators and your selection itself speaks volumes."

The winning teams were selected by a panel of 18 eminent scientists from DRDO and alumni of SIH.

Winning Teams:

* Problem Statement 1649: Team Secure Ops (GYAN GANGA COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY, JABALPUR) and Team Pragati (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University)

* Problem Statement 1650: Team Slytherin (Bannari Amman Institute of Technology) and Echoes of Lhonak (Sir Padampat Singhania Universit, Udaipur)

* Problem Statement 1651: Team Teen Steller (Chennai Institute of Technology)

* Problem Statement 1652: Team Hive (Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur) and Team Coding Saints (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai)

* Problem Statement 1653: Team Aastra (ABES Institute of Technology, Ghaziabad) and Team Aikarthya (Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra)

* Problem Statement 1654: Team Dynamo (Bennett University, Greater Noida) and Team BlackSwam (Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala)

The winners received their certificates, trophies, and cash prizes during the valedictory ceremony. Awards were presented by Chief Guest Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, along with Guest of Honor Dr. Kunaljeet Singh, AICTE Director, Dr. S.C. Vats, VIPS Chairman, Sh. Vineet Vats, VIPS Vice Chairman, and Prof. Amita Dev, Director General of VSET & VSIT, VIPS.

Smart India Hackathon, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and AICTE, continues to inspire young minds and empower them to contribute to India's technological advancement. The event underscores VIPS's commitment as an academic hub to fostering innovation and reaffirms our dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

