Vizag Warriors New Andhra Premier League 2024 Champions

New Delhi [India], July 15: The Vizag Warriors have claimed the title of champions in the Andhra Premier League (APL) 2024. In an exciting final held at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the Vizag Warriors faced the Uttarandhra Lions.

The final match played on 13th July 2024, saw the Vizag Warriors setting a challenging target of 190 runs. Despite a valiant effort, the Uttarandhra Lions were bowled out for 102 runs in 16.3 overs, securing an 87-run victory for the Vizag Warriors.

In a thrilling final match. Batting first, the Vizag Warriors scored a commanding total of 189/5, a brilliant knock of 91 runs off 56 balls from Ashwin Hebbar and a supporting innings of 37 runs off 27 balls from Munish Varma. On the bowling front, P Manikanta Gangadhar impressed with figures of 3/17, while K. Sudarshan and Jagarlapudi Ram claimed 2 wickets each. Ashwin Hebbar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. Throughout the tournament, Ashwin Hebbar emerged as the top scorer with 456 runs, while K Sudarshan topped the bowling charts with 14 wickets. Ashwin Hebbar was also awarded the coveted Orange Cap and was named the Player of the Tournament.

Dr Narendra Ram, co-owner of the Vizag Warriors and owner of Lifespan, announced a cash reward of Rs 10 Lakhs for the team as a token of appreciation for their remarkable performance. During the celebration, Dr Narendra Ram expressed his happiness and extended his congratulations to the team members, sports staff, media, and sponsors of the Vizag Warriors. Dr. Narendra Ram has been a significant motivating force behind the team.

The victory ceremony concluded with the Vizag Warriors proudly lifting the Season 3 Trophy, marking their triumph in the Andhra Premier League 2024

About Vizag Warriors

The Vizag Warriors, one of the most competitive teams in the APL, commenced their campaign on 30th June 2024. The APL, established by the Andhra Cricket Association in 2022 and recognized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been pivotal in fostering cricket talent in Andhra Pradesh. The league provides a platform for players to exhibit their skills with the aim of progressing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the national team. The APL emphasizes team spirit and brand value, bringing fans together through the spirit of cricket.

With extensive media coverage, including broadcasts on Star Sports and robust social media engagement, the APL offers substantial exposure to its players and sponsors.

FINAL MATCH VIZAG WARRIORS SCORES (Andhra Premiere League Season 3)

Top Scorers:

1) Ashwin Hebbar - 91(56)

2) Munish Varma - 37(27)

Top Bowlers:

1) P Manikanta Gangadhar - 3/17

2) K. Sudarshan - 2/21

3) Jagarlapudi Ram - 2/23

Player of the Match: Ashwin Hebbar

Overall Tournament

Top Batsmen:

1) Ashwin Hebbar - 456 Runs

2) KS Bharat - 341 Runs

3) M Yuvan - 139 Runs

Top Bowlers:

1) K Sudarshan - 14 wickets

2) Y Girish Reddy - 9 Wickets

3) G Mallikarjuna - 8 Wickets

Player of the Tournament: Ashwin Hebbar

Orange Cap: Ashwin Hebbar

Purple Cap: K Sudarshan

