Vizhinjam Port a perfect example of PM Modi's 'Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047' vision: Karan Adani

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 Vizhinjam Port is a perfect example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's triple focus - Ports for Prosperity, Ports for Progress and Ports for Productivity -- Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) said on Friday, adding that the company has fulfilled the promise to convert Vizhinjam into a world-class port.

Addressing the gathering after officially receiving the first mothership at the country's first trans-shipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala, Karan Adani said that every aspect that they had planned for "is coming together".

"We are privileged to have been given this opportunity to use our expertise to transform this part of India, in line with 'Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047', our Prime Minister's vision for the maritime sector," said the Adani Ports Managing Director.

He said that today is the day when a 33-year-old dream has finally come true for "Vizhinjam, for Kerala and for India".

The company has already created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, operations and other segments and now, with these wide-ranging developments, "we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities right here in Vizhinjam".

On Thursday, 'San Fernando', a vessel of the world's second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port country with over 2,000 containers on it.

With the arrival of the first mothership, Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.

Speaking in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karan Adani said that 'San Fernando', is a symbol of a new, glorious achievement in Indian maritime history.

"It is a messenger that will tell the world that India's first automated container transhipment port and largest deepwater port has begun commercial operations," said Karan Adani.

In 1991, when this port project was first announced, Vizhinjam was just another village with ordinary prospects.

"At that time, no one could have imagined that it would become a world-class port - and, let me tell you in all humility, this port is going to be one of the world's top destinations for global container shipping," he noted.

The 300-metre-long San Fernando, operated by Maersk which is one of the world’s leaders in shipping and logistics, is the first commercial container cargo vessel to call at this port.

"We can all be confident that this ship is just the first of many thousands of very large container ships that will berth in this port in the years ahead," Karan Adani noted.

He extended his deep gratitude on behalf of the Adani Group to Chief Minister Vijayan and Union Minister Sonowal, along with the state and central governments.

"The people of Kerala are known for their resilience, intellect and progressive outlook. To the world, Keralites or Malayalis represent educated human capital. That gives us the confidence that the people of Kerala want this port to be a global leader - a port that will become a beacon of progress and prosperity for Kerala and beyond," Karan Adani emphasised.

As soon as the Adani Group receives the environmental clearance and other regulatory approvals, the company will begin work immediately on the port's remaining phases - and this could begin as early as October this year.

"We already have 600 metres of operational quay length and we are preparing 7,500 container yard slots to accept cargo. While we are expected to handle 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum in Phase 1, we are confident that we will handle 1.5 million TEUs – 50 per cent more," said Adani Ports MD.

Through the Adani Skill Development Centre, the company will equip thousands of young women and men with advanced specialised skills relevant to the maritime sector.

"When we took on this project, our Chairman Gautam Adani promised to make Vizhinjam, India's Port of the Future'. That is what it has become," said Karan Adani.

