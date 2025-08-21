Vizree.ai Revolutionizes Marketing and Customer Experience with AI-Powered 360-Degree Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: In a move set to redefine the landscape of digital marketing and customer interaction, Vizree.ai, a trailblazing AI-driven startup based in Bengaluru, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 360-degree marketing and customer experience platform. The company's innovative technology promises to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers, offering a new dimension of ease and efficiency in their interactions, starting with the real estate sector.

The brainchild of a seasoned team of digital marketing and technology veterans, Vizree.ai is poised to become a game-changer in how companies connect with their audience. At its core, the platform is an all-encompassing solution that leverages artificial intelligence to provide low-cost, high-impact marketing strategies and seamless customer engagement tools. This unique approach is designed to democratize access to sophisticated marketing technologies, enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive in a competitive market.

Speaking at the launch, Pranjal Kashyap, co-founder of Vizree.ai and a stalwart with over a decade of experience in digital marketing and internet solutions, expressed his profound optimism about the venture's potential. "We are not just launching a product; we are introducing a new way of doing business," said Kashyap. "Vizree.ai is built on the belief that technology should serve to simplify and enrich human connections. Our platform will positively impact the consumer segments we work with, creating a more transparent and efficient ecosystem for both companies and their customers."

The initial focus of Vizree.ai is the real estate industry, a sector ripe for disruption. Traditionally, real estate marketing has been fragmented, costly, and often lacked a personalized touch. Vizree.ai's 360-degree solution aims to change this narrative entirely. The platform offers a suite of services that cater to the comprehensive needs of real estate companies, service providers, and consumers. From immersive virtual tours and targeted ad campaigns to AI-powered chatbots that provide instant, personalized responses, Vizree.ai provides a holistic solution that enhances every stage of the customer journey.

For real estate companies, this means a significant reduction in marketing overheads without compromising on reach or effectiveness. The platform's AI algorithms analyze market trends and consumer behavior to generate highly effective campaigns that deliver a superior return on investment. For consumers, the experience is transformed. Imagine being able to virtually walk through a property from the comfort of your home, get real-time answers to your questions, and receive personalized recommendations that perfectly match your preferences and budget. Vizree.ai makes this a reality, fostering trust and transparency that are often missing in the real estate transaction process.

Vizree.ai's services extend beyond just marketing. The platform also provides solutions for the broader real estate ecosystem, including construction, design, and architecture firms. By integrating all these elements into a single platform, Vizree.ai creates a unified experience where information flows seamlessly, and all stakeholdersfrom architects to builders and end-userscan collaborate effectively. This integration not only boosts efficiency but also ensures a cohesive and high-quality final product.

Looking ahead, Pranjal Kashyap outlined an ambitious expansion plan. The core technology that powers Vizree.ai's real estate solution is highly adaptable and scalable. "The same technological framework will be emulated and customized for a range of other industries," Kashyap revealed. "We see immense potential in sectors such as agriculture, where our platform could connect farmers directly with markets; in new and pre-owned car sales, by creating interactive virtual showrooms; and in textiles, healthcare, and hospitality, where personalized customer experiences are paramount."

This strategic expansion plan underscores Vizree.ai's vision to be a universal solution for businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence and customer relationships. The company's platform is not just a tool for marketing; it is a catalyst for transformation. By enabling companies to understand and respond to their customers' needs in real-time, Vizree.ai is building a future where business is more intuitive, personal, and connected.

The launch of Vizree.ai is particularly significant for the vibrant startup ecosystem of Bengaluru. The city, known as the Silicon Valley of India, continues to be a hotbed for technological innovation. Vizree.ai's emergence as a promising tech-based solution provider further solidifies Bengaluru's reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology that solves real-world problems.

As consumers increasingly seek authenticity and convenience in their interactions with companies, Vizree.ai stands ready to meet that demand. The platform's ability to create a "360-degree" view of the customerunderstanding their preferences, behaviors, and needsallows businesses to move beyond generic communication and towards genuine, meaningful engagement. This shift from a transactional relationship to a relational one is at the heart of what Vizree.ai aims to achieve.

In a world saturated with information and choices, the ability to cut through the noise and connect with customers on a personal level is the ultimate competitive advantage. Vizree.ai provides this advantage by offering a solution that is not only technologically advanced but also deeply human-centric. The platform's AI learns and adapts, ensuring that every interaction is relevant, every campaign is effective, and every customer feels valued.

The launch of Vizree.ai is more than just a new product announcement; it is a signal of a new era in marketing and customer experience. With its innovative approach, visionary leadership, and a clear roadmap for the future, Vizree.ai is set to change the way consumers see and interact with source companies, one industry at a time. The future of marketing is here, and it's powered by Vizree.ai.

Vizree.ai is a Bengaluru-based AI startup specializing in 360-degree marketing and customer experience solutions. Founded by Pranjal Kashyap, the company provides a comprehensive platform that helps businesses enhance their digital presence, streamline customer interactions, and achieve superior marketing outcomes through the power of artificial intelligence.

