VK Educational Solutions Hosts Prestigious Volks Spelling Bee National Competition 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: VK Educational Solutions proudly conducted the grand finale of the Volks Spelling Bee National Level Competition at JMJ School & College of Nursing, St. Teresa’s Hospital Campus, Hyderabad. This prominent event, designed to enhance English language skills among school students, saw enthusiastic participation from students across major cities in various Indian states, including the Telugu states.

The national competition featured six distinct categories, accommodating students from grades 1 through 10. Over the course of the year-long program, more than 20,000 students competed in various rounds. Ultimately, 15 finalists from each category earned the opportunity to showcase their spelling prowess in the grand finale.

The final round, held on Sunday, was adjudicated by esteemed professors from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). The top performers in each category were awarded significant cash prizes, with the first-place winners receiving Rs. 15,000 and the second-place winners receiving Rs. 5,000. Additionally, all participants were honored with trophies, acknowledging their dedication and participation.

This initiative by VK Educational Solutions highlights their unwavering commitment to fostering a strong foundation in English language proficiency among school children across India. The Volks Spelling Bee has become a nationally recognized event, celebrated as a premier spelling competition.

Nationwide Recognition for Volks Spelling Bee Competition:

Founded in 2011 by Mrs. Sri Vasavi Sandineni from Warangal, Telangana, VK Educational Solutions has successfully conducted the Volks Spelling Bee for the past 13 years. What began at the Warangal center has swiftly expanded to a national level, attracting nearly 130,000 participants from across the country over the years, all striving to hone their English language skills.

VK Educational Solutions offers franchises for the Volks Spelling Bee throughout India. Currently, franchises are active in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Educational institutions or individuals interested in hosting the Volks Spelling Bee in other states are encouraged to reach out to VK Educational Solutions.

Phone: 9490134749

Website: www.vkes.in

