V.L. Infraprojects Secures Major INR 42.12 Crore Water Infrastructure Contract from GWSSB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18: V.L.Infraprojects Limited(NSE Code - VLINFRA), Specialising in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, has announced receiving a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a significant project from the Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the Augmentation of Hadaf Regional Water Supply Scheme in Limkheda and Singvad Talukas of Dahod District, Gujarat.

The project, valued at ₹42.12 crore (₹42,12,15,737/-), which is 5.99% above the estimated project cost, marks another milestone in the company's expansion within its home state. The contract was awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) between V.L. Infra Projects (Lead Partner - 80%) and H.M. Electro Mech (20%). The contract includes 18 months for the execution of capital works, followed by 10 years of Operations & Maintenance (O&M), commencing from the date of issue of the LOI.

The scope of work includes:

* Providing, supplying, lowering, laying, and jointing of DI / PVC pipelines for rising and gravity mains

* Design and construction of Water Treatment Plant (WTP)

* Construction of RCC Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs), underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, and compound walls

* Installation of pumping machinery and electrification works

* Providing village-level connectivity and associated infrastructure

* Operations & Maintenance of the complete water supply system for a period of 10 years

The project is being executed under GWSSB's capital works tender and aims to strengthen drinking water infrastructure across multiple villages under the Hadaf Regional Water Supply Scheme. The award further strengthens V.L. Infraprojects' responsibility for the total execution of the construction contract and all contractual obligations. The new order reinforces its position as a trusted execution partner in government-led water infrastructure projects.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Mr Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L.Infraprojects Limited, said,

"The award of this project by GWSSB reflects our strong execution capabilities and long-standing experience in water infrastructure projects. The combination of EPC scope and long-term O&M responsibility enhances revenue visibility and aligns well with our focus on sustainable infrastructure development."

