VLCC Certified as Great Place to Work for the Third Time in a Row

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29: VLCC, the pioneer in beauty and wellness industry and India's facial expert, has become Great Place to Work® Certified in India (from January 2024 to January 2025) for the third consecutive year.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors required for market-leading revenue, employee retention and innovation. The certification is based on what employees say about working at VLCC. This certification reinforces VLCC's dedication to prioritizing its workforce and providing outstanding service to customers. VLCC has actively focused on improving the employee experience through policies and practices centered around its workforce, with the goal of ongoing enhancement.

Speaking on the achievement, Vikas Gupta, Group CEO, VLCC said, "Achieving this Certification for the third consecutive year is a highly coveted accomplishment that requires unwavering and dedication to the overall employee experience. Rooted in our core values, we have laid the groundwork for cultivating an exceptional workplace characterized by trust, equality, integrity, and high performance. This achievement speaks volumes about the positive experiences of our workforce and the opportunities they discover within our organization."

Great Place to Work® holds the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they've conducted surveys of over 100 million employees worldwide, utilizing these profound insights to identify the key element that defines a great workplace: trust. Their platform for employee surveys provides leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights necessary for making strategic decisions about their people. The Institute extends its services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 60 countries, conducting groundbreaking research on the qualities of excellent workplaces for more than three decades.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor