VLCC Ropes in Tamannaah Bhatia to be the Face of their Iconic Range of Facial Kits

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 14: VLCC, the pioneer in Beauty and Wellness industry and India’s Facial Expert, has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to be the brand ambassador for its facial kits.

VLCC, a homegrown brand, has over 30 years of experience in understanding and serving Indian skin and beauty needs. Bringing the latest in beauty science and technology for the consumers through their services and products.

VLCC’s mission is to help transform people to their most beautiful and healthy versions of themselves. The brand operates in a range of beauty and personal care categories like Facial kits, Face moisturizers, Sun-care, Facewash, serums and more.

The brand aims at delivering a personalized solution to beauty needs and believes in authentic and proven results. Taking its mission forward, the brand has partnered with Tamannaah Bhatia, who epitomises the same brand values of being empathetic and authentic and is going to be the face of VLCC’s iconic range of Facial Kits.

She has featured in their new brand campaign which promotes complete skin care using Facial Kits. The insight of this campaign comes from multiple consumer voices that highlighted the need for that extra dose of face care by the end of the week, despite using all the everyday care products like facewash, moisturizers etc. The need to deep cleanse the face, give it some deep hydration and nourish it along the way was evident and this is where Facials come in to complete the regime.

Tamannaah Bhatia, with her repertoire of work and with her recent projects, Lust Stories 2 on Netflix and Jee Karda on Amazon Prime video, will now be seen in VLCC’s high decibel, TV first campaign.

Sharing her experience Tamannaah says, “When I feel happy from within, I feel most radiant! Taking care of yourself and your skin brings happiness, and that shines the most. Self-care = happiness = glow. That’s why I use the VLCC Gold Facial Kit, for that long lasting golden glow.”

Speaking of the campaign, Puneet Gulati, Group CMO for VLCC said, “At VLCC, our mission is to help people to be the most beautiful and healthy version of themselves. For over 3 decades, we have pioneered high science products and services for our discerning consumers. Our expertise in delivering world class Facials comes forth in our Facial Kit range which gives consumers the choice of Gold, Diamond, Anti-Tan and many more. Facials end up delivering what every day skincare cannot, and that inspires our new Gold Facial kit campaign with Tamannaah."

Today, VLCC enjoys a high level of consumer trust and is widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of services and products. The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 skilled professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counsellors.

