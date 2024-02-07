V.N. Credits Unveils PaySay: A Game-Changer in Credit Accessibility for India

New Delhi (India), February 7: V.N. Credits Limited proudly introduces PaySay, a groundbreaking initiative poised to transform the credit landscape for individuals and MSMEs, especially in India’s Tier II cities, smaller towns and villages. PaySay emerges as a key player in the lending arena, championing financial inclusion and digital empowerment.

1. Filling the Credit Void

PaySay, launched by V.N Credits, is a pioneer in providing easy and accessible credit solutions. It focuses on Tier II cities, smaller towns and villages, addressing the credit needs of small businesses and individuals often overlooked by traditional banking. With loans up to ₹10 Lakh, PaySay combines a user-friendly mobile interface and physical touchpoints, ensuring a smooth borrowing experience.

The platform harnesses advanced technology, data science, and AI, analyzing over 200 data points. This robust approach minimizes risks across the lending cycle, from origination to recovery.

2. Pioneering Credit Solutions -PaySay’s diverse offerings include:

● Instant Credit Line: Designed for today’s dynamic consumers, offering quick access, flexibility, and minimal paperwork.

● MSME Loans: Tailored to boost small business growth, breaking down conventional credit barriers.

● Green Loans: Committed to eco-friendly financing, aligning with national sustainability goals.

3. Elevating the Underserved

PaySay is committed to dismantling traditional credit barriers. By blending digital innovation with physical outreach, the platform ensures efficient onboarding, swift disbursement, and sophisticated risk management, focusing on MSME growth and individual empowerment.

4. Driving Digital Inclusion

PaySay’s approach integrates innovative products, digital and local language accessibility, and physical touchpoints. This strategy not only enhances financial access but also bolsters digital literacy in underserved areas.

Impact Highlights:

● Wider Access: Making strides in financial inclusion across Tier II cities, smaller towns and villages.

● Empowering Entrepreneurs: Enabling small businesses to thrive and contribute to the economy.

● Broadening Financial Reach: Increasing financial service accessibility, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

● Building Financial Histories: Helping previously unbanked individuals to establish credit scores.

● Promoting Digital Savvy: Encouraging digital platform adoption, contributing to India’s digital evolution.

●Aligning with National Goals: Supporting broader economic development initiatives.

Amit Doger, Director & CEO of V.N Credits Ltd, states, “PaySay” is more than a platform; it’s a movement towards inclusive growth and economic resilience. We’re here to make a difference.”

