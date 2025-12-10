Vodafone Idea Rises 3% on Strong Buying Interest Stock Inches Close to 52-Week High

Shares of Vodafone Idea continued their upward trend on Wednesday, rising 3 per cent to Rs 11.07 on the BSE in intra-day trade amid heavy buying interest. The stock has now gained 8 per cent over the last two sessions.The counter traded just a shade below its 52-week high of Rs 11.08, touched on November 14, 2025. It has staged a sharp rebound of 81 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 6.12 hit on August 14 this year. In early trade, Vodafone Idea was up 2 per cent at Rs 10.91, outperforming the BSE Sensex, which inched up 0.22 per cent. Trading activity remained brisk, with a combined 218 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE within the first 18 minutes. However, at 11:41 AM, the stock shed gains and was trading at Rs 10.76, up 0.19 per cent.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities reiterated their constructive view on the telecom sector and forecast a 12 per cent ARPU CAGR for telcos over FY25–28, supported by a consolidated market, higher ARPU needs for Jio ahead of its H1CY26 IPO plans, and the industry's capex cycle. The brokerage maintained its ADD rating on Vodafone Idea and raised its target price to Rs 11.5 from Rs 11, building in a slightly higher waiver of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues following recent positive developments around the company’s AGR matter. The Hon’ble Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 has permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17. The management of Vodafone Idea in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they are in discussion with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the recent Supreme Court judgement allowing the GoI to re-evaluate AGR dues for Vodafone Idea is a positive outcome and could lead to the long-pending debt raise. However, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assumes 50 per cent waiver), Vodafone Idea will also require favourable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival.