Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 2%: Telecom Stock Surges 3rd Day In a Row

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged as much as 2% on Friday to Rs. 7.58 , extending a three-day rally.This upward momentum came even as broader market sentiments stayed cautious. For investors tracking stock market today, Vodafone Idea’s movement stood out, largely because of the fresh developments on its long-standing AGR dues issue. The telecom operator has approached the Supreme Court with a new plea against the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) additional demand of ₹9,450 crore in AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea argued that these fresh liabilities exceed what was originally outlined by the Court in its earlier judgment on AGR payments. By challenging this new demand, the company has reignited focus on one of its most critical financial hurdles.While the final outcome of this legal battle remains uncertain, the stock continues to draw investor attention every time fresh developments unfold.

The telecom operator owes about Rs 83,400 crore in AGR dues to the government, with annual payments of Rs 18,000 crore beginning in March. Overall, Vodafone Idea’s total dues to the government stand at around Rs 2 trillion, including penalty and interest.The Indian government previously acquired around a 33% stake in Vodafone Idea against dues worth Rs 16,000 crore in 2023. In April 2025 govt again secured 49% stake in Vodafone Idea. Following the equity conversion, Vodafone Group’s stake in the Indian unit fell to around 16.1 per cent from 24.4 per cent, while the Aditya Birla Group’s interest will decline to 9.4 per cent from just over 14 per cent. Despite these measures, Vodafone Idea's future remains precarious without further governmental assistance.