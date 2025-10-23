Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 4 Percent In a Single Day as Small Cap Stocks Surge

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged as much as 4%, a day after the telecom stocks witnessed 2% increase in stocks. Vodafone idea shares has shown consistent upward momentum, gaining for three consecutive days and achieving a total return of 4.94% during this period.

The stock is currently trading above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a positive trend in its performance.



However, there has been a decline in investor participation, with delivery volume dropping by 39.82% compared to the 5-day average. Despite this, the stock remains liquid enough for trades, with a liquidity level based on 2% of the 5-day average traded value sufficient for a trade size of Rs 7.77 crore.

According to Vodafone Idea, its outstanding debt, as of March 2025, from banks stood at Rs 2345.1 crore, including interest accrued but not due. The deferred payment obligation towards Spectrum and AGR adds up to Rs 1,94,910.6 crore. It is worth mentioning here that following the recent spectrum dues to equity conversion, government's holding in the company has risen to 49 per cent from 22.6 per cent. The promoter shareholding now stands at 25.6 per cent, and they continue to have operational control of the company.