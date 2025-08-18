Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 8% Amid Improved Q1 Results; Investors Cheer Narrower Losses

Vodafone Idea shares surged 8% to Rs. 6.67 on Monday, after the company posted modest growth in revenue, which helped offset investor concerns. On a consolidated basis, net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.Cash EBITDA came in at Rs 2,180.7 crore in Q1 FY26, up 3.7% from Rs 2,103.3 crore in Q1 FY25. However, cash EBITDA margin slipped marginally to 19.8% from 20% last year. The company's debt from banks was reduced to Rs 1,930 crore as of 30 June 2025, while cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,830 crore.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile to deliver satellite broadband connectivity in remote regions lacking terrestrial networks. Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea, said "This has been a decisive turnaround quarter. The investments made over the past three quarters to expand our 4G coverage have started yielding results, as reflected in the 90% lower subscriber loss compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year, being the lowest subscriber decline since merger. Our 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and we are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption. We are encouraged by the momentum across our core business metrics. Data consumption has hit a record high driven by the success of our SuperHero and Non-stop SuperHero plans. With a solid foundation in place, we are well positioned to seize emerging growth opportunities in the industry. We continue to invest in capex and to support our broader capex plans of Rs. 500-550 billion, we remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing."

Despite today's gains, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 21% so far in 2025. Meanwhile, the stock is down 60% in the last one year.Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said Vodafone Idea reported narrower losses than its estimate of ₹7,500 crore, due to lower interest costs. Meanwhile, the revenue growth was in line with its expectations.However, the brokerage maintained its 'Sell' rating on the Vodafone Idea stock with a target price of ₹6.20.