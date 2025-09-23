Vodafone Idea Shares Rise by 1%: Telecom Stock Jumps 15% in One Month After Government Signals Support on AGR Dues

Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 1% today, extending its strong performance with a 15% jump over the past month. This upward movement comes on the heels of the government's indication of potential support for the company’s AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues. Today the share is trading at 8.53 (1.55%) from the previous close of 8.39 yesterday with a market capitalisation of ₹91,870 crore.. The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand of ₹9,450 crore has been challenged by the company, which cited duplication and errors, attributing ₹2,774 crore to post-merger and ₹5,675 crore to pre-merger Vodafone Group liabilities.

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the plea to 26 September 2025, after the Indian government indicated it does not oppose the company’s request. With the Centre holding a 49% equity stake, officials noted that “some solution may be required,” providing clarity on the legal front that has been a significant overhang for the stock.The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on 26 September 2025 and the government’s supportive stance on AGR dues are likely to shape Vodafone Idea’s operational clarity and funding strategies. Observers should follow developments closely, as resolution of the AGR matter may influence the company’s ability to manage capital expenditure and infrastructure investments effectively.

The dispute dates back to the Supreme Court’s March 18, 2020 order finalising Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues up to 2016-17, based on calculations by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and barring any self-assessment or reassessment of dues.Despite this, Dot has now demanded additional payment for FY18 and FY19. In its petition, dated September 8, 2025, VI argued that majority of the new demand is related to period already settled by Supreme Court. Brokerage firm Citi has called shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. a "high-risk buy" in its latest note on Monday, September 22.Citi's "high-risk buy" recommendation comes with a price target of ₹10, which implies a potential upside of 18% from last Friday's closing levels.The brokerage wrote in its note that the Supreme Court has admitted Vodafone Idea's latest AGR plea and with the government also expressing its support, the chances of a potential relief for the company have increased.Only 4 out of the 22 analysts having coverage on Vodafone Idea have a "buy" rating on the stock, six say "hold", while 12 have a "sell" recommendation.