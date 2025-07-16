Vodafone Idea Surges 10.21% In 2 Days Amid 5G Launch as Investors Celebrate Stock Gains

Vodafone Idea saw a combined increase of 10.21% in 2 days, with a 7% jump on July 14th and a 3% rise on July 16th. Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) came into focus after it announced the launch of 5G services in Mysuru, making it the second city in Karnataka to get Vi's 5G services after Bengaluru. Vi plans to expand its 5G service to more Indian cities, covering 17 priority areas. It has already launched 5G in 23 cities, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata, following the initial rollout in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Vi has also upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka by deploying spectrum in 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands across thousands of sites. Vi has said the 4G network upgrade has boosted capacity by 41%, resulting in better coverage, faster speeds, and a smoother user experience.Vodafone Idea has partnered with Samsung to set up a strong 5G network in Mysuru. It uses advanced technology, including AI, to make the network fast, efficient, and reliable for users. The shares of the company are currently trading nearly 3% higher. Over the past month, this telecom operator has delivered a solid return of around 17%, with the stock surging nearly 8% just in the last week. Even as the market is grappling with mixed global signals vodafone has delivered a impressive one-month returns. This is particularly striking as the Sensex and Nifty has been almost flat in the same period.

Vodafone Idea previously told investors that launching 5G services later than its competitors has helped the company use newer technology and save costs. The carrier noted this delay allowed it to strategically adopt advanced Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, which improve operational efficiency, offer new capabilities and significantly reduce network deployment and maintenance expenses. Leading brokerage firm UBS has downgraded its rating on Vodafone Idea to Neutral from Buy for a target price of Rs 8.50. In March this year, the Ministry of Communications became its largest shareholder by converting ₹36,950 crore worth of spectrum auction dues into equity. While the move provided significant relief to the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone group-promoted company.