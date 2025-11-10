Vodafone's Q2 net losses stand at Rs 5,524.2 crore

Mumbai, Nov 10 Vodafone Idea Ltd's (Vi) consolidated net loss for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) stood at Rs 5,524.2 crore, the telecom firm said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The telecom firm had marked an improvement from a loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the same period last year. The company's loss also narrowed sequentially from Rs 6,611.1 crore in the June quarter, indicating a gradual recovery in the company’s operations.

According to the filing, the revenue from operations of the company rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,194.7 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 10,932.2 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, revenue has also increased 1.5 per cent.

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,690 crore, while cash EBITDA (excluding Ind AS 116 impact) was Rs 2,250 crore, marginally lower than Rs 2,320 crore in Q1 FY26.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rs 5,570 crore, and net finance costs stood at Rs 4,680 crore. Excluding the Ind AS 116 impact, these figures were Rs 3,990 crore and Rs 3,600 crore, respectively, the filing said.

"We continue to make steady progress towards our strategic intent of delivering superior customer experience. We expanded our 4G coverage to over 84 per cent of the population and completed the 5G rollout in all 17 circles where we hold 5G spectrum. The growth of 21 per cent in data volume reflects our ability to retain and engage customers through our differentiated prepaid and postpaid offerings," Vodafone Idea Limited CEO Abhijit Kishore said.

"We are focused on increasing our 4G coverage to 90 per cent population and expanding our 5G footprint in the geographies with growing 5G handset adoption," he added.

Meanwhile, the shares of the telecom operator ended the session lower on Monday. The stock closed 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 9.51 on BSE.

