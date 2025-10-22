Voices of Strength: SharonPly honours army veterans turned defence analysts at the 6th edition of #IAmStrongest Awards 2025

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22: Even after leaving the battlefield, some heroes continue to serve the nation. Their service now lies in their words, wisdom, and guidance.

To celebrate such voices of strength, SharonPly hosted the 6th edition of the #IAmStrongest Awards in Chennai on 30 September 2025. The event recognised Army veterans who now serve as defence analysts and commentators, using their experience and insight to guide public understanding. SharonPly is a leading plywood brand and owner of India's largest plywood manufacturing plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai.

The theme for this year was "Voices that stood behind the nation's recent glory." It paid tribute to Army veterans who continue to safeguard the nation's spirit even after active service. They now serve as defence analysts and commentators, helping people understand national security, military strategy, and the values that protect the country.

The awardees were:

-Lt. Gen. S. Harimohan Iyer, AVSM** (Retd.)

-Lt. Gen. Dushyant Singh, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.)

-Lt. Gen. P. R. Shankar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.)

-Maj. Gen. Rajiv Narayanan, AVSM, VSM (Retd.)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vishnu Khemani, Founder and Managing Director of SharonPly, said:

"Strength doesn't always wear an active uniform. Sometimes, it speaks through analysis, wisdom, and quiet conviction. These veterans didn't retire, they redefined service. They are the unseen architects of our national confidence."

He also added:

"Launched in 2019, #IAmStrongest Awards is our tribute to stories of strength, resilience, and determination. Each edition honours those who make a difference through courage and compassion. We will continue to recognise changemakers across diverse categories in the years ahead."

Since its launch, the #IAmStrongest Awards has honoured changemakers, frontline workers, animal welfare champions, and sports achievers. The 2025 edition added a proud new chapter by celebrating India's defence voices.

This event was streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, allowing people across the country to join in this tribute.

For over 38 years, SharonPly has been a trusted name in the plywood industry in Tamil Nadu. The company continues to integrate social and environmental responsibility into its business, contributing to community growth and nation-building.

Through the #IAmStrongest initiative, SharonPly reminds us that true strength is not only fought on the frontlines, but also voiced through courage, wisdom, and service.

For more information, visit www.iamstrongest.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor