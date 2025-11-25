Volcanic ash disrupts air travel: Multiple flights cancelled in India

New Delhi, Nov 25 Air travel in India has faced disruptions after a volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia drifted toward northern India.

Several flights were cancelled, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an urgent advisory to airlines and airports.

IndiGo cancelled at least six domestic and international flights, while Akasa Air suspended its flights to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24 and 25.

“Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India,” IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X.

“We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority,” it added.

Some other flights were diverted from their original routes to avoid the ash cloud. International carriers have also affected operations.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam-Delhi flight (KL 871) and the return Delhi-Amsterdam service (KL 872) due to the ash cloud.

The DGCA issued an ASHTAM alert, which is a specialised aviation warning for volcanic ash.

Airlines were instructed to avoid affected flight altitudes and follow all safety procedures related to volcanic ash.

The regulator also directed airlines to report any suspected ash encounter immediately, including engine issues, unusual smells or smoke in the cabin.

Due to airspace restrictions, several international airlines began rerouting flights through Pakistani airspace.

However, Indian airlines cannot fly through those routes, which has resulted in more cancellations and delays.

The volcanic ash originated from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, which erupted on Sunday after nearly 12,000 years.

The eruption sent a thick ash plume across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman, eventually spreading over the northern Arabian Sea.

Weather agencies have reported that dense parts of the cloud are now passing over Delhi, Haryana and nearby parts of Uttar Pradesh.

While experts say the ash could affect air quality, the chances remain low because the plume is still at a high altitude.

Airports have been told to inspect runways, taxiways and aircraft parking areas if there is any sign of ash settling.

Operators have also been asked to continuously track satellite images and weather reports for updates.

