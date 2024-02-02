Volvo driving Indian Construction Equipment industry towards Zero Emission solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 2: Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) India participated in the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, showcasing their cutting-edge zero-emission construction and mining equipment. With advanced chemistry battery solutions, they have established the most extensive portfolio of electric machinery in the country.

One of Volvo CE India's standout innovations showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo is the DD40 Electric mini asphalt compactor, a remarkable achievement as Bharat's first indigenously designed, developed, and built electric road machinery. Powered by advanced chemistry Lithium-ion batteries, this product has the potential to revolutionize sustainable road construction in urban areas. With its advanced instrumentation, zero-emission operation, and reliable charging capabilities, the machine stands out as a prime example of Volvo CE's contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring cleaner and quieter construction operations in line with strict emission regulations. This environmentally conscious machine not only aligns with Volvo CE's advanced engineering capabilities but also exemplifies the company's dedication to providing sustainable solutions tailored to the Indian market. Moreover, it holds immense export potential in regions such as Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Central & South-East Asia.

The L120 Electric Wheel Loader, displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, is an electric adaptation of Volvo's world-leading 6-tonne wheel loader. With its zero-emission capabilities, minimal noise and vibrations, and paramount operator safety, this innovation sets new standards for sustainable material rehandling and earth-moving State-of-the-art active cooling in batteries and energy recuperation technology ensures efficiency and longevity. It is poised to transform operations in mines, ports, quarries, and manufacturing plants for cement, iron ore, etc.

In 2023, Volvo launched a series of zero-emission machines across two global exhibitions bauma CONEXPO INDIA and CII EXCON. Some of the key products launched during the year include:

1. EC500 Electric, India's first grid-connected electric excavator in the 50-ton class, perfect for places and applications with permanent electrical infrastructure such as ports, hopper feeding at plants, quarries, mines, etc.

2. EC55 Electric & EC80 Electric, are battery-electric compact excavators suitable for urban construction, plants, forestry, eco-sensitive and indoor operations.. Notably, the EC55 Electric has already undergone rigorous testing by multiple customers, affirming its powerful performance and reliability.

3. PT220 Electric, the Electric Asphalt Compactor offers the smoothest asphalt compaction without any emissions ideal for environmentally sensitive areas, ensuring cleaner and quieter road construction.

4. Indigenously developed Mobile Power Unit to support fast charging of electric construction machines in job sites where charging infrastructure is limited or far from area of operation.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr Dimitrov Krishnan, MD, Volvo CE India said, "We are excited to participate and showcase our indigenous and world class zero-emission electric solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Being the third largest and one of the fastest growing CE markets in the world, we feel this is the time to accelerate a technological shift towards electrification for domestic and export markets. We already see a lot of curiosity and interest from our early adopter customers and with government support fleet electrification in CE industry can take off just like in automotive. We believe a few initiatives including CE industry in FAME scheme, reducing GST to 5% on electric machines, and creating EV-friendly infrastructure tenders can be big enablers to set the ball rolling. Our participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 showcases our dedication to shaping a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable future for the construction industry in India."

Beyond electric innovation, Volvo CE is highlighting its commitment to supporting customer success with new-age service solutions which include Equipment as a Service, productivity, and uptime services. The EaaS business model is a value-added scalable service that bundles state-of-the-art equipment with efficiency measures and unlocks the customer's business potential by eliminating concerns about high capital costs, skilled manpower, and technology updates, therefore making the switch to electric machines easier.

For more information visit: https://www.volvoce.com/india/en-in/

About Volvo CE India:

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a leading international company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of construction equipment. Driven by passion, curiosity, and our overarching purposeto build the world we want to live inwe have earned a trusted position as a leader in the industry.

Beyond offering a diverse product range, we provide efficient global service and a suite of modern customer solutions. With a heritage spanning over decades, Volvo CE is recognized for its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior quality. Central to our vision is a commitment to a more sustainable future in the construction equipment industry. We lead with cutting-edge technologies and innovative machines, emphasizing heightened productivity, efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and a safer work environment.

Volvo CE India products are supported by a nationwide dealer network, ensuring round-the-clock spares and support. Our dedicated aftermarket teams offer advice on various Volvo services to help maximize returns on investment. Backed by a team of professionals, a comprehensive product range, a global network, and a steadfast commitment to a greener future, we are positioned to empower our customers to Build a Better Tomorrow.

For more information, please visit our website at www.volvoce.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332203/Bharat_Global_Mobility_Expo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor