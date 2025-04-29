VOX Expands Its Ad Format Portfolio with New In-Content Format

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28: VOX, Hybrid's AI-driven contextual advertising solution, continues to redefine digital advertising with the introduction of its newest format innovation — In-Content Ads. Seamlessly embedded within editorial content, this new offering is designed to blend into the reading experience while delivering powerful brand visibility, interactivity, and user engagement.

Integrated into the VOX Video Package and VOX MIX Package (which currently features VOX's unique technologies, such as WOW Effects, Detection, Shopping, DCAI, Touch, etc. and VOX video-based packages), the In-Content format comes with all the features VOX is known for: focal point placements, AI-powered contextual relevance, 100% viewability, and presence on premium inventories.

What is In-Content?

The new In-Content formats are placed directly within articles — between or inside paragraphs — ensuring they appear exactly where users most notice. Whether it’s banners, videos, or interactive creatives, brands can now reach audiences in the most native and engaging way.

A Format with Versatility

The new In-Content format comes with several variations, each designed to integrate naturally within the reading experience. From simple display ads that appear in the center of the screen (In-Content Classic) to out-stream video placements (In-Content Video), the format offers multiple ways to connect with users. In-Content Plus ads are placed between paragraphs, offering high visibility without disrupting the reading experience. Unlike standard formats, In-Content Plus is built as a full HTML page, allowing complete creative freedom — from interactive elements and gamification to dynamic content experiences. In-Content Plus Carousel and In-Content Plus Product Feed formats on the other hand allow the display of multiple products or offers, tailored to the context of the article.

Thanks to In-Content's native design and customization capabilities, brands can create memorable experiences that enhance every stage of the sales funnel — from CTR to post-view conversions.

“In-Content formats represent the next step in VOX's evolution — blending storytelling with cutting-edge tech. We're excited to bring brands a format that not only grabs attention but does so in a way that feels organic to the user journey. By making it a part of the VOX Mix Package, we're ensuring advertisers get the best of everything VOX offers — maximum visibility, rich creativity, and precise targeting.”- Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid.

Hybrid is an international ad tech ecosystem providing brands and agencies with technological solutions for buying and optimizing advertising campaigns in digital media with its stack of proprietary technologies based on AI and ML algorithms and 12+ years of development experience.

Hybrid offers an entire ecosystem for programmatic ad buying and non-cookie technologies for contextual targeting based on advanced Computer Vision. It specializes in providing innovative and customized solutions such as Hybrid Platforms, Contextual Marketing Suite VOX, Hybrid Places, and TV Sync technologies to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns.

The company's 12+ representative offices worldwide include India, Poland, Indonesia, Germany, Mexico, Cyprus, the US, Thailand, and Singapore.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor