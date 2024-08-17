VP Dhankhar urges industry to embrace economic nationalism, prioritize local production over imports

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a shift towards economic nationalism, urging the industry, trade, and commerce sectors to prioritize local production and reduce avoidable imports.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar underscored economic nationalism as a key element of the Swadeshi movement and the "Vocal for Local" campaign, pointing out the adverse effects of unnecessary imports on the economy. These include draining foreign exchange and hindering job creation for Indian workers.

"Our reliance on imported items like carpets, garments, and toys is not only sending our foreign exchange abroad but also impeding the growth of domestic entrepreneurship," he noted. He urged industries to focus on local production to generate employment and promote entrepreneurial growth within India.

At the Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkatachalam, Dhankhar stressed the importance of responsible natural resource use, advocating for consumption based on necessity rather than financial power. He warned that excessive resource use driven by economic strength poses a significant risk to future generations. "If we spend unnecessarily based on the power of money, we are putting the future generation in danger," he said.

Dhankhar also expressed concern about the export of raw materials like iron ore without value addition, stating that it not only limits job creation but also weakens the national economy. "It is troubling to see our iron ore being exported without any added value. We must not prioritize quick financial gains over long-term national interests," he emphasized.

He called for a unified effort to prioritize the nation's welfare above political, personal, and economic interests, and expressed confidence that this change in mindset is achievable.

Quoting a Shloka from the Rig Veda"sNgcchdhvN sNvddhvN sN vo" (Let us move together, let us speak in one voice)Dhankhar urged, "Let us move together. Let us speak in one voice, and always for the nation."

Emphasizing the importance of national unity, he added, "Let us always keep the nation above everything else." He also highlighted the urgent need for tangible actions that bring real change to the lives of ordinary citizens who have given up hope.

Dhankhar also paid tribute to former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, praising his lifelong dedication to the nation and unwavering commitment to public service.

"It is easy to emulate his principles and ideals, but difficult to get into his shoes. His is a life dedicated to welfare of the nation, an unflinching commitment to ideals, and his heart is in rural India. Right from the time I stepped into the premises of the Swarna Bharat Trust, I saw civilisation in action!," Dhankhar said, reflecting on Naidu's legacy as he visited the Swarna Bharat Trust.

