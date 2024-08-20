VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate the 19th CII India Africa business conclave on "Creating One Future"

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of the Republic of India, will inaugurate the 19th CII India Africa Business Conclave, themed "Creating One Future," on August 21, the conclave is scheduled to be held between August 20 and 22 in New Delhi.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the event is set to be a landmark moment in the strengthening of India-Africa relations.

The Conclave will witness the presence of six African Heads of State, underscoring the significance of the event in the evolving relationship between India and the African continent.

The guests include Prosper Bazombanza, Vice President of the Republic of Burundi; Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Muhammad BS Jallow, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia; Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius; and Dr CGDN Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

In a highlight of the event, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, will address a special plenary session alongside African trade ministers. This session is expected to chart new pathways for trade and economic cooperation, further solidifying India's position as Africa's third-largest trading partner.

The Conclave is set to welcome over 1,100 international delegates, with representation from 65 countries, including 47 African nations. Among the participants are 52 senior African ministers, emphasizing the commitment of African nations to enhance collaboration with India across various sectors.

The 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave promises to be a pivotal event, reflecting the growing importance of India-Africa cooperation in the Global South.

Over the past decade, Africa has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with consumer and business spending estimated at USD 6.7 trillion.

As Africa experiences a resurgence as a rapidly expanding economy, the Conclave aims to explore new avenues for partnership in critical areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and technology.

An accompanying exhibition will feature more than 56 exhibitors from both India and Africa, showcasing a wide array of products and services. The event will also host over 600 B2B meetings, providing a platform for businesses to explore new opportunities and forge partnerships.

The Conclave will delve into various areas of potential collaboration, including the digital economy, innovation, and technology transfer. With India's established expertise in IT and digital services and Africa's burgeoning tech landscape, the event presents an opportunity to enhance cooperation in sectors such as fintech, digital infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems.

Infrastructure development will be a central theme, with discussions focusing on how India and Africa can collaborate to build resilient and sustainable infrastructure. The Conclave will also address other pressing issues such as food security, enhancing global value chains, energy security, and sustainable transitions in Africa, along with human capital growth and advancements in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Participants will benefit from high-level plenary sessions, sectoral roundtables, and extensive networking opportunities. The event is poised to set the stage for future collaborations that will drive growth and development across both regions.

