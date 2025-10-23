VP Radhakrishnan hails surge in innovation, patents

New Delhi, Oct 23 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday hailed the country’s rise from the 81st position in 2015 to the 38th position in the Global Innovation Index 2025, noting the surge in patents, scientific publications and technology-led growth.

During a meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, and officials from the Ministries at Parliament House, Radhakrishnan commended the Ministries for their role in strengthening India’s innovation-driven scientific ecosystem and advancing research in frontier technologies.

The VP was apprised of key initiatives and ongoing programmes of the Ministries aimed at promoting scientific research and innovation, technology development and commercialisation, advancements in biotechnology, quantum computing, and cybersecurity systems, as well as meteorological services, climate and ocean studies, and disaster risk mitigation.

He appreciated the country’s breakthroughs in vaccine development, the BharatGenAI large language model, and progress in quantum computing.

The VP also emphasised the importance of ethical biotechnology research, inspiring youth to pursue scientific careers, and enhancing collaboration with industry.

Highlighting rapid improvements in weather forecasting and the vast potential of India’s blue economy, he called for continued global partnerships to ensure India remains at the forefront of scientific advancement.

On Tuesday, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with senior officials of the Ministry, called on Radhakrishnan at Parliament House.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on the Ministry’s key initiatives and ongoing activities, including the current status of manufacturing and foreign trade, efforts towards ease of doing business, and major initiatives such as Make in India, the PLI Scheme, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Start-up India, the National Manufacturing Mission, FTAs, One District One Product, industrial corridors, SEZs, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

The Vice President appreciated the Ministry’s efforts in positioning India as a global hub for manufacturing and exports and emphasised the importance of coordinated action across departments to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

