VPR Entertainment shakes the Beauty Pageant Industry with glamour filled event in Goa

India's biggest Beauty Pageant VPR Miss & Mrs India Global 2022 was held in "Sea Breaze Max Resort & Spa, South Goa" during 22nd Sep to 24th Sep 2022. In the biggest fashion event of the year 2022, Miss Diksha Balasaheb Deshmukh from Aurangabad - Maharashtra has crowned the Winner of the Miss category, followed by Mrs Krushnapriya Tripathi from Cuttack - Odisha as the winner of "Mrs Classic" category and Mrs Pooja Vijayan from Vadodara - Gujarat as Winner of "Mrs" category.

It was the 4th consecutive season held in beautiful South Goa and it was the First Ever beauty pageant with "NO FINALE FEES" in Indian history. The concept of pageant with No Finale Fee was appreciated everywhere by the participants and panel of Jury as well. While competing in the pageant, the participants went through intense rounds with renowned experts of the industry. All the winners were judged by competing among 23 other participants from across the country.

The participants went through multiple rounds that allowed them to showcase their talents to an eminent panel judges from India and abroad holding powerful positions in different sectors of society specially related to women.

Pageant Owner & Directors, Vijay Kabra & Vidya Kabra shared their views for their experience with the 4th season of a beauty pageant, they said, "With the pageant, we are on a mission to identify the unseen potential possessed by women. Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our Queens. Our motive behind this Beauty Pageant is to strengthen the Centre Point of Gravity of a family, "The Women". The pageant has collaborated with Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal as its Brand Ambassador. She is a Wall Street banker and an IIM graduate who represents modern women who cannot just balance a family, education, successful career, but also live her passions. When asked about the platform, she says "VPR Entertainment has come up with a great opportunity for women to live a life they always dream of- Fashion & Glamour yet with a lot of substance." The stakeholder's believe that A Strong WOMEN leads to a Strong Society.

