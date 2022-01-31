VR Films launches "VROTT"- A Global ka Local App

'Talk in India' begins its journey and opens with "VROTT" an Indian OTT Platform which makes the World speak its local language. VROTT will premiere exclusive Global content dubbed in Local languages like Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

"With regional internet penetration growing at over 50 percent, localization of content and OTT apps are going to play a key role in maximizing content investments. All eyes will be on regional content to capture the next 100 million SVOD subscribers. VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B & C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages as well," says Manish Dutt - Founder VR Films & VROTT.

Hindi content will continue to dominate, but we will see a booming rise of regional originals and Direct-to-OTT movie releases that will contribute to the flourishing of content, adds Manish

VROTT, a first for Indian content loving audiences

Exclusive Global 2000+ hour premieres which will not be available on any other Platform in India.

Exclusive Global content dubbed in local languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu along with Original Language, all with English subtitles.

Genres range from Action, Drama, Crime, Thrillers, Suspense, Horror across both movies and web series formats.

Localized and extensive content from countries like the UK, Hungary, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, The Baltics, Far East, Turkey, Korea, Russia, Australia and many more.

Seamless watching experience online and offline

Smart and flexible subscription plans with easy affordability.

app is now available for download on Play Store, Apple Store. VROTT has already crossed 20000+ downloads across iOS and PlayStore. It will soon be available on Android TV, Fire stick & other platforms.

Owing to the growing popularity of regional and localized content, dubbing and subtitling will play a significant role in growing the content bank and its consumption. With multiple OTT models including SVOD (subscription-based platforms), AVOD (advertising-based platforms), and TVOD (transaction-based platforms), the consumer will be spoilt for choice and how.

Only Dubbing studio in India to be Listed on BSE (SME) stock market, VR Films and Studios Limited believes in bringing the best Dubbing and Film Distribution solutions for the Movie, Television, OTT, Education and Digital industry. With more than 20 years of experience in this sector and having clocked more than 50,000 hours of dubbing, they are equipped with the best in the science and art of Dubbing. With a dynamic and talented Dubbing team of writers, artists, directors, sound recording and mixing engineers across their 75 dubbing studios in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, they provide unmatched dubbing quality and are known for Excellence, Quality, Trust, Persistence and Passion.

VR Films is a major aggregator of content for the Indian Sub-Continent comprising India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan. They strategically plan releases for each film on platforms like Theatrical, Satellite TV, VOD and Digital space in this whole region.

Dubbing or Film Distribution, they always approach every assignment with a trending outlook, optimistic nature and a confident attitude.

"Each passing day brings us new learnings and we keep upgrading our infrastructure and skill sets," says Manish. The team also brings in a sense of responsibility and accountability and strives to uplift and enrich the quality of Dubbing, Distribution and Streaming in the industry worldwide.

