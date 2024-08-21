VT Markets Unveiled a New Global Partnership with Newcastle United

New Delhi [India], August 21: VT Markets, a global multi-asset broker, is proud to announce a new partnership with Newcastle United. This collaboration unites two entities that exemplify bravery, perseverance, and innovation.

“We're proud that VT Markets views Newcastle United as the ideal partner to support and elevate its ambitious growth plans in markets worldwide,” said Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone. “We are delighted to welcome another internationally recognised partner to our club and look forward to working closely with VT Markets.”

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Newcastle United, a team that exemplifies the same drive for excellence and innovation that we strive for at VT Markets,” said Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations and APAC of VT Markets.

A special jersey bearing the number ‘77' has been unveiled in honour of this collaboration. The number ‘77' holds great significance for VT Markets, symbolizing good fortune and our aspirations for continued growth. In football, a player’s number and name represent their iconic and memorable identity, and to embody this global partnership, we chose a number that resonates deeply with our brand.

The partnership was officially inaugurated in Japan. The event's highlights included an exchange of appreciation tokens. Newcastle United presented a curated number ‘77' jersey, while VT Markets reciprocated with an appreciation trophy.

This occasion unfolded at the 63,700-capacity Saitama Stadium in Japan on July 31st, attended by representatives from both organisations. VT Markets was represented by Agustin Bilinskis, Head

