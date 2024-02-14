VTEX Recognized as Sole Vendor Named as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 14: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands, has been recognized as the only vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce to be named in the Customers Choice Quadrant. The recognized vendors meet or exceed the market average Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

In the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce, 98 per cent of VTEX customers are willing to recommend the ecommerce platform to peers based on 57 total reviews as of November 2023. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" report are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction. VTEX is the only vendor to receive this distinction in the 2024 report.

"At VTEX, we were able to translate our vision as the composable and complete platform into a reality by bringing together innovative minds, advanced technology and a deep understanding of what our customers need and we feel this ranking is a prime example of that," said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "I'm humbled by the feedback our clients have given us, delivering 57 reviews and rating VTEX the highest recognized digital commerce vendor with a score of 4.8 out of 5.0."

Below are just some of the brands that have called VTEX its commerce platform of choice in the past year:

* BeautyCounter

* Calvin Klein

* Hearst

* Kayser Roth

* Pierce Manufacturing

* Reebok

* Tommy Hilfiger

* Whirlpool

The "Voice of the Customer" document synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

To read the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce report and learn more about why VTEX customers are willing to recommend the platform, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

