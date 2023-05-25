VTION Digital strengthens leadership team with Senior-level Hires across Marketing and Sales

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: VTION Digital, a consumer intelligence company, has strengthened its team with respect to Marketing and Sales verticals. VTION Digital has roped in Siddhesh Dhumal as General Manager - Marketing, Garima Gupta as National Sales Lead - Segments Activation and Aniket Bhosale as National Sales Lead - Data & Insights.

Siddhesh has over 12 years of experience in the advertising industry, leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities. He most recently served as the Deputy General Manager at Madison Digital. He brings a sector specific understating from the FMCG, Pharma & BFSI verticals. He will anchor the Marketing and SaaS verticals at VTION Digital.

Garima, with 14+ years of experience, joins from Bobble where she was responsible for Revenue - West. Garima will lead National Sales for VTION Digital in the Segments Activation vertical.

Aniket brings over 13 years of experience, having served as the National Sales Lead at Zapr Media Labs. With extensive expertise in media and entertainment, Aniket possesses a special focus in the OTT domain. In his new role, he will lead the Data vertical at VTION Digital.

"As VTION Digital continues to make strides in the Indian market, we are excited to enhance our regional support and further propel our growth. With our expanded presence in India, a diverse range of channels, and a continuously evolving product portfolio, VTION Digital has established itself as a major player in the Research & Insights and Programmatic Advertising facilitation industries. Siddhesh, Garima and Aniket are accomplished professionals with extensive experience in marketing & sales across technology led industries, further fuelling the growth of the organization. We look forward to working with them to deliver innovative and effective insights solutions to clients in India," said Chief Business Officer Shailesh Varudkar at VTION Digital.

Company Background:

- With legitimate consumer data becoming increasingly tougher to get hold of, especially with privacy norms tightening and consumer identifiers like Third Party Cookie being deprecated, there is a clear need for segment level behavioural data for consumer behaviour as well as competition understanding.

- VTION Digital is a consumer intelligence company with first party Android smartphone applications usage data from over 53,000 panelists in Urban India collected passively with our patented technology. The panel is fully opt-in and incentivized. The panelist installs the VTION Digital App from Google Play store, having passed all the security requirements of Google.

- VTION Digital's panel is built and maintained to statistically represent over 316 Mn Android smartphone Urban users in 17 states of India, which account for over 80% of the overall digital spends in the country.

- Data collected is on App Usage, OTT Content Usage, Ads exposed on social media & Online Video and Ecommerce In-App journeys mapped to various product categories from searches to cart additions. All this is collected in Real Time, facilitated by VTION Digital's patented technology, generating over 25 Mn lines of data every day.

- Assimilated data is visualised in dashboards and periodic presentations that are consumed by FMCG & ecommerce companies, advertising & media agencies, app owners & platforms, publishers and market research agencies. VTION Digital works with the leading companies in these fields in India and is now expanding its footprint to APAC countries in the coming year.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor