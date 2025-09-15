Vuezen x Salman Yusuff Khan: A Bold Partnership Redefining Eyewear on a Global Stage

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: Dubai's homegrown eyewear disruptor Vuezen officially announces Salman Yusuff Khan as its brand ambassador, marking a powerful step in the brand's expansion into India and beyond.

Born in the heart of Dubai and fueled by a passion for bold self-expression, Vuezen is not just another eyewear brandit's a statement. Known for its daring silhouettes, vibrant frames, and unapologetic identity, Vuezen has quickly made its mark across the UAE. Now, with eyes set on India and the global fashion circuit, the brand is entering its next phase with none other than Salman Yusuff Khan leading the charge.

A name that resonates far beyond the stage, Salman is more than a celebrated dancer. He's a visionary artist, actor, director, producer, and entrepreneursomeone who's built a career on passion, precision, and the courage to stand out. Whether dominating reality TV, crafting cinematic experiences, or launching purpose-driven ventures, Salman brings intensity and authenticity to everything he touches.

"Vuezen isn't just about eyewearit's about identity," said Salman. "It's fresh, fearless, and rooted in individuality. That resonates deeply with menot just as a performer, but as a storyteller and entrepreneur who believes in pushing the boundaries of self-expression."

Together, Vuezen and Salman are kicking things off with an interactive digital challenge, #VuezenPassTheShadesa celebration of individuality and style. You can check it out and join the movement on Vuezen's Instagram Handle [@Vuezen]

Vuezen's journey from Dubai's creative pulse to India's dynamic style landscape is more than just a geographic leapit's a cultural shift. With a design philosophy rooted in comfort, confidence, and color, Vuezen's frames are crafted for those who don't just follow trendsthey create them.

Mehreen Sheikh, Founder of Vuezen, shared her excitement: "Salman represents the exact spirit Vuezen was built onbold, original, and completely authentic. As we grow our presence in India and enter new global markets, having someone of his stature and substance on board is a game-changer."

Salman's global fanbase, creative reach, and entrepreneurial edge make him the perfect ambassador to lead Vuezen into this exciting new territory. Together, they're set to launch immersive campaigns, exclusive capsule collections, and limited drops that fuse Vuezen's design innovation with Salman's unmistakable flair.

But this isn't just a brand deal. It's a movement. Vuezen and Salman share a visionto turn everyday accessories into tools of empowerment. To challenge what eyewear can mean. And to inspire a generation to see the world differentlyand be seen on their own terms.

With this collaboration, Vuezen isn't just expanding. It's evolving. And the message is clear & bold: VUEZEN belongs everywhere. Explore the collection at https://vuezen.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor