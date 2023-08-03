VVDN launches end-to-end Private 5G Solution for Enterprises for SI, OEMs, Telcos

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3: VVDN Technologies, a global provider of product engineering, manufacturing and digital services and solutions, today announced the availability of reliable, secure, deployment ready end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution. The Private 5G solution comprises VVDN's indigenously designed ORAN Radio Units, customised CU/DU and 5G Core. The solution is completely designed, developed, integrated, and fully tested by VVDN.

VVDN has robust production ready radio units for Private 5G Network for multiple countries and markets. VVDN has both Low Power (4T4R 1W) and Mid Power (4T4R 20W) radio units suitable for Private 5G deployments. VVDN's radio units support global requirements in Band 48 CBRS, Band n78/n77 (3400 to 4100 MHz), and bandwidth up to 100Mhz, TDD duplex mode 4T4R and 2T2R for indoor and outdoor applications. These radios are full compliant with ORAN 7.0 and FCC/CE certified.

VVDN 5G Radio Units are pre-integrated with enterprise grade VVDN CU/DU stack and 5G core. The solution is enabled by open standards-based architectures (ORAN) which support URLLC and eMMB and will be able to handle dense environments required for seamless indoor coverage.

The cloud native 5G core, providing a reliable, scalable and distributed autonomous network solution which helps mobile network operators and system integrators build their own solutions to deploy IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC networks.

The Private 5G Solutions from VVDN has been into R&D for the last 4 years. The solution has been thoroughly tested for various factors such as on time network launch, network performance, downtime prevention, and maintaining SLAs etc. With high-performance, security, and flexibility, the solution can be adopted for facilities as complex as warehouses, manufacturing, campuses, stadiums, airports, seaports, oil & gas etc.

VVDN plans to work with global OEM's, Telecom Operators, System Integrators to adopt the Private Enterprise Wireless Solution. VVDN is already engaged with customers in North America (US and Canada), Europe, UK, Japan, S. Korea and India markets.

VVDN has state of the art R&D, Testing and Manufacturing facilities for 5G Products and Solutions.

Company is already into the design, development and manufacturing of various 5G RAN products for different markets including the US, Japan, Europe, India etc. VVDN has strategically partnered with OEMs and SI's globally for Private Enterprise deployments across multiple industries.

Joseph George, 5G Business Unit Head, VVDN Technologies said, "Leveraging our capabilities, experience and infrastructure in developing and manufacturing 5G telco RAN solutions, we forayed into 5G enterprise space. Telecom Operators, SI's, OEMs are looking for simple ways to deploy private 5G networks which fundamentally starts with the right "Device" choice. VVDN, with ready to deploy "end-to-end device solution" that is tested and secure that will help accelerate 5G Enterprise deployment. VVDN's complete private networking solution is aimed at giving Telcos, SI's, OEM's new opportunities to grow their enterprise business."

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, DataCenter, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 11 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India and the world, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

