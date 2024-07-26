VVISM Inspires Future Leaders at Inauguration of PGDM Batch 2024-2026

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26: Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems & Management (VVISM) successfully concluded the inauguration ceremony for its flagship program, "Varadhi" - the PGDM Batch 2024-2026. The event, held at the C K Prahlad Auditorium, witnessed an inspiring gathering of students, faculty, industry leaders, and alumni.

The ceremony featured insightful addresses from esteemed dignitaries who shared invaluable wisdom with the new batch of PGDM students. Sachin Phansikar, COO of Business Standard, emphasized the importance of a learning mindset, financial prudence, and adaptability in the corporate world. Elton Nathan, Head of Learning & Organizational Development at Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd., underscored the significance of attitude, humility, and perseverance in shaping successful leaders.

GSS Venkateshwar Rao, President of Vishwa Vishwani Institutions, set the tone for the event by highlighting the institute's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals. He emphasized VVISM's focus on imparting specialized knowledge, honing essential skills, developing strong communication abilities, and securing valuable certifications. Rao also underscored the institute's role in nurturing well-rounded individuals capable of making a positive impact on society.

VVISM's leadership, including Dr Y Lakshman Kumar, Director PGDM, and Jayashree V, Associate Dean, provided a comprehensive overview of the program structure, faculty expertise, and the institute's commitment to holistic development.

An alumnus Prem Kumar, AVP, JP Morgan Chase & Co. shared practical insights on career progression, the importance of additional electives, and building a strong professional network.

The inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of an exciting academic journey for the PGDM students. VVISM is confident that the new batch will emerge as competent and ethical leaders, ready to contribute significantly to the business world.

