Vyoum by Ritu Sekksaria, A multi-designer store-in-store concept destination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: If dressing up is something you love and shopping is second nature to you, it’s time to visit Vyoum by Ritu Sekksaria, housed in a majestic mansion across multiple levels in the heart of Bandra is Vyoum. The multi-designer store pays tribute to India’s incredible diversity while deeply connecting to its soulful design aesthetic. Bringing this experience of experiential and affordable luxury to Mumbai is Ritu Sekksaria, the founder and owner of Vyoum.

Covering 5,000 square feet of conceptual space, Vyoum presents the finest of India’s couture, and accessories. Ritu has curated the best edit of established and undiscovered Indian designers for Vyoum. It stocks a roster of the most coveted names, including the designer’s eponymous label- Ritu Sekksaria.

Ritu realized that Mumbai’s discerning residents were ready for a multi-retail experience that curated the best of established and upcoming designers. Taking the design story forward, she opened a multi designer concept store named Vyoum with a vision to establish a space that was a treasure trove of designs, which speaks a language of luxury craftsmanship, superior design ethos and contemporary appeal.

VYOUM means “Preservation”, and has been committed to preserving designs that are an extension of the designer’s sensibility and aesthetics.

The store layout has three distinct spaces – the bridal section, Indian couture and indo-western, drawing the eye of the discerning shopper who can linger over the collections. An intimate store, it offers an elegant and private shopping experience of India’s most exemplary fashion and décor, all of which can be discovered under one roof.

With a client roster of over 40 designers, both household names and upcoming, Vyoum continues to build itself as the Hot Spot for Fashion brands, with homegrown brands like

Mini Sondhi

Nayantara

Seams

Sajeeda Lehry

Yavi

Jenjum

Studio Error

Mahek Punjabi

Your Sliq

Etasha by Asha Jain

Rebbacca Deewan

Yam India

Duet

Beetroot

Pot Plant

Fashion Reboot

Pocket Stories

Enech

Erasmus

Mayabazzar

Nandita Bisht

House of Handcrafts by David

Get there: Corner of, G-52, Roopmangal, 16th Road, Ground Floor Near Rajesh Khanna Garden, Main Ave, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054

For More Details: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vyoum_official/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor