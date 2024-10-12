Vyug Metaverse unveils 3D Dussehra simulation, will deliver authentic experience using VR

New Delhi [India] October 12: In Indian culture, Dussehra is not only a festival but a celebration that brings people together. From the start of Navratri, fairs and religious events start across different regions of the country. The effigy of Ravana is burnt in many places, symbolising the victory of good over evil. However, in recent years, unfortunate incidents like crowd-related deaths during the burning of the effigy have marred the Dussehra celebrations.

To maintain the festive spirit while ensuring safety from large crowds and accidents, India's Vyug Metaverse has unveiled a new concept. Established with a visionary goal of creating a virtual world, the company has launched a 3D Dussehra simulation. Users can experience this simulation in an immersive manner through VR headsets.

This simulation features a unique approach. Rather than just portraying the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony, users can encounter Ravana, Meghnad, Kumbhakarna, and other characters, and even take part in killing them. The ten heads of Ravana are symbolically represented as the ten human vices such as lust, anger, greed, attachment, jealousy, pride, etc. This game encourages users to overcome these vices and develop a new version of themselves. The game inspires users to transition from the character of Ravana to that of Lord Rama.

Vyug's founder Ubaid Chand said he has closely followed the Digital India initiative since 2014 and attributed India's progress in the digital revolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

“Vyug is a confluence of Digital India and Make in India visions. We are continually bringing about innovations in digital technology. Our virtual avatar launched last year received widespread appreciation and adoption. Our new simulation will deliver authentic experiences in virtual mode to people sitting in the comforts of their homes,” he said, adding that the new simulation, tested by a 160-member team, is now available on their website.

Vyug's Project Head Richa Thakur said the Uttar Pradesh government has been tirelessly working to preserve the Indian culture and heritage. She said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, festivals are getting great importance, providing them with the energy and inspiration to innovate. She added that their new simulation promoting UP Tourism and Indian Tourism is nearly complete and will be made available to the public soon.

Vyug's 3D simulation game has been particularly well-received by children and young adults, who find it engaging and inspiring. Many are using it as motivation to work on eliminating at least one negative trait from their lives.

