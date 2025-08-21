WAC Beyond 2025 Highlights Kerala’s Growing Role in Technology and Marketing

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 20:Webandcrafts (WAC), a digital solutions company headquartered in Kerala, hosted the WAC Beyond – Technology and Marketing Summit 2025 at the Grand Hyatt, Kochi, drawing more than 1,000 participants. Marking its 13th anniversary, WAC positioned the summit as a preview to WAC Beyond 1.0 in 2026, which is expected to be one of the largest innovation platforms in the state.

Recognised as South India's largest technology and marketing summit, the event brought together business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss how emerging technologies are reshaping industries.

“Technology, when used effectively, enables businesses to scale further and adapt to rapid changes. It is encouraging to see how a startup from Koratty has achieved success within such a short span,” said P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries, and Coir, Government of Kerala.

Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, noted: “Technology and marketing are a powerful combination. WAC's journey shows how a young company can bring new energy and relevance to the business landscape.”

Founded in 2012 at Infopark, Thrissur, Webandcrafts has grown from a single-computer startup into a trusted digital partner for more than 500 clients worldwide, delivering over 1,500 projects across sectors including retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and hospitality, with core expertise in Experience Design, Product Engineering, E-commerce Development, and Digital Marketing.

“We began with modest resources, but with the right people and clear values, we have been able to build something of global relevance,” said Abin Jose Tom, Managing Director and Founder of Webandcrafts.

The summit also featured a partnership session with Google, which will strengthen WAC's capabilities in AI and automation, enabling businesses to adopt faster, technology-led solutions.

In another highlight, WAC launched the official websites for Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, the world's largest producer of spice extracts, powders, and essential oils, and Jain (Deemed-to-be) University.

“Celebrating our 13th year is about acknowledging the people who have been part of this journey,” said Jilu Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Webandcrafts, who spoke on scaling innovation through technology-first thinking.

The evening concluded with an awards ceremony where three senior employees were honoured with new Mahindra XEV 9e cars for their contributions.

