Wagh Bakri Tea Group Honoured with "Generational Legacy Award" by Hurun, India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: The Wagh Bakri Tea Group has been honoured with the prestigious "Generational Legacy Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Economy" by Hurun India. This accolade, presented at the inaugural Hurun India Family Business Awards, recognizes Wagh Bakri Tea Group's significant contributions to the Indian economy and their enduring legacy in the tea industry.

The Desai family, represented by Managing Director Rasesh Desai, Executive Director Paras Desai, Directors Vidisha Parag Desai, and Priyam Parikh, received the award from Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder of Hurun India, and Dr. Nitin Singh, Managing Director of Barclays Private Clients, at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

This recognition highlights the Wagh Bakri Tea Group's growing impact on both national and international levels. The group continues to solidify its presence in India as a rapidly expanding national brand, while also establishing itself as a preferred international tea brand, with its products available in more than 60 countries.

