Wahatu Builds a Fair and Integrated Travel Ecosystem for India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: India's mobility and travel landscape has grown rapidly over the past decade, yet challenges around pricing transparency, fragmented services, and inconsistent user experience remain. Wahatu, a new entrant in the travel technology space, is positioning itself to address these gaps through a platform built on fairness, simplicity, and long-term sustainability.

Launched in 2025, Wahatu is an Indian mobility and travel company backed by its parent organisation, Arsh Technosoft Pvt Ltd . The platform brings together ride-hailing, flight bookings, hotel reservations, and holiday planning into a single, unified ecosystem designed for modern Indian travellers.

Rethinking Urban Mobility Through Predictable Pricing

Wahatu's entry into the ride-hailing segment begins with its cab services in Delhi-NCR. The company adopts a pricing philosophy centred on predictability and accuracy, moving away from aggressive surge-based models. Customers are charged clear and fair fares, reducing uncertainty during peak hours, adverse weather, or high-demand periods.

The service operates 24 hours a day, supporting both intra-city travel and inter-city routes. By ensuring consistent availability without inflated pricing, Wahatu aims to restore confidence in everyday urban mobility.

Building a Sustainable Model for Drivers

Equally central to the model is driver sustainability. Wahatu follows a low-commission structure that allows drivers to retain a higher share of their earnings. This approach not only improves driver income stability but also contributes to a more reliable and service-driven rider experience.

Gulshan Darad, Md and founder

From Daily Commutes to End-to-End Travel Planning

Beyond urban mobility, Wahatu is designed as a comprehensive travel platform. Users can book flights, hotels, and curated holiday packages through a single interface, eliminating the need to navigate multiple applications or service providers.

The booking process is intentionally streamlined. Users can search, compare, and confirm travel arrangements with minimal steps, without compulsory account creation. Holiday offerings include tailored packages that combine accommodation, transportation, and experiences, catering to a wide range of travel preferences.

Operational Discipline and Customer Trust

Wahatu places strong emphasis on operational responsiveness. The platform provides prompt customer support, designed to resolve issues efficiently rather than through prolonged escalation cycles. This focus on service accountability aligns with the company's objective of building durable customer trust.

Safety and reliability remain integral to the user experience, supported by features such as real-time trip tracking, secure digital payments, and location sharing capabilities.

Scaling with Intent, Not Aggression

Following its initial launch in Delhi-NCR, Wahatu has outlined an expansion roadmap that includes Bengaluru and Patna, with further rollouts planned across Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. The company's long-term ambition is to establish a nationwide presence, offering accessible and cost-efficient travel solutions across both metropolitan and emerging urban markets.

Technology as the Foundation, Not the Headline

Wahatu is supported by Arsh Technosoft Pvt Ltd., a technology-led company founded in February 2025 by Gulshan Darad. Arsh Technosoft Pvt Ltd specialises in building scalable, privacy-first digital products and provides end-to-end product development support, from ideation to post-launch operations.

A Measured Approach in a Competitive Market

As competition in India's travel and mobility sector intensifies, Wahatu is taking a measured approach, prioritising sustainable economics over rapid, incentive-driven expansion. By aligning the interests of customers, drivers, and the platform itself, Wahatu seeks to create a balanced ecosystem capable of long-term relevance.

In a market often characterised by price volatility and fragmented services, Wahatu's model reflects a broader shift toward transparency, integration, and operational discipline qualities increasingly valued by India's evolving travel economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor