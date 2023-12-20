Wallet Protection with Coverage of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs: Get it Now on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: In the dynamic landscape of financial services, Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, presents an innovative solution to safeguard one's wallet. CPP Wallet Care ensures financial security for one's wallet with extensive coverage.

Key Features of Wallet Care:

* Coverage of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs: In the unfortunate event of unauthorised transactions, Wallet Care provides coverage of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs. This serves as a financial safety net, ensuring one does not bear the brunt of fraudulent activities.

* Affordable Plan: One can enjoy peace of mind without breaking the bank. Wallet Care comes with affordable fees, making it an accessible choice for individuals seeking financial security.

* Quick Claim Processing: CPP understands the urgency in handling such matters. With a streamlined claims process, one can expect quick responses, minimising any potential financial impact.

With Wallet Care available on Bajaj Markets, one can not only secure their wallet but also enjoy other benefits like emergency SIM-blocking, PAN Card replacement, and more. One can buy the plan completely online, through the Bajaj Markets app or website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor