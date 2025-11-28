Wamiqa Gabbi Inaugurates KALKI's Ludhiana Store

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 28: For a city that lives and breathes luxury, celebrates weddings like no other, and values timeless craftsmanship, KALKI's arrival in Ludhiana feels perfectly destined. It is less a new chapter, more a homecoming. The city's appetite for couture, its global sensibility, and its appreciation for fine artistry align seamlessly with what the brand stands for. After witnessing an overwhelming response from Delhi, expanding deeper into North India was the natural next step and Ludhiana was always meant to be part of that journey.

To mark this milestone, KALKI hosted an exclusive launch event graced by actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who embodied the brand's modern, celebratory spirit in a luxe couture ensemble.

The flagship store is built around one defining idea: immersion. Every element, from the soft, muted color palette to the grandeur of the chandeliers, is designed to draw you in and keep you there, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and expansive. Private bridal lounges offer space to dream without distraction, while trial rooms are generously sized to accommodate your closest circle, ensuring they become part of the moment. Customization studios enable co-creation at the highest level, ensuring that what you wear is as unique as the occasion itself, and digital lookbooks make discovery seamless and intuitive.

Inside, you'll find KALKI's vision expressed through collections that span every facet of celebration. Bridal couture that commands attention, trousseau wear that carries meaning across generations, festive and occasion pieces that move through celebrations with effortless grace, menswear that holds its own with quiet confidence, and accessories that complete the narrative. The ZEHN couture collection, first debuted at the historic Falaknuma Palace, will also be showcased here, pieces that represent the brand at its most ambitious and refined, pushing the boundaries of what Indian couture can be.

For the launch, KALKI brings the Ludhiana Capsule Edit, a collection designed specifically for the North Indian wedding aesthetic with an intimate understanding of what the region's brides and grooms seek. Think handcrafted bridal lehengas with the kind of weight and presence that translates beautifully in photographs, lace sarees that balance delicacy and drama in equal measure, and menswear that feels sharp, modern, and deeply rooted all at once. These aren't off-the-rack pieces pulled from existing inventory.

"Ludhiana represents the perfect amalgamation of tradition and modernity, much like KALKI itself," says Saurabh Gupta, Founder & CEO. "This store is our way of celebrating North India's love for couture while offering a personalized, immersive experience that makes every customer feel special. It was really lovely having Premika aka Wamiqa join us for the launch of the store."

KALKI is a fundamental refusal to treat tradition as something static or preserved behind glass. Zardozi, resham, gota; these aren't museum pieces to be admired from a distance but living techniques, continuously reinterpreted through modern silhouettes, unexpected textures, and colors that feel unmistakably current. The new Ludhiana store is a place to feel seen, understood, and celebrated. And in a world where that's increasingly rare, where genuine connection often takes a backseat to transaction, it's everything.

