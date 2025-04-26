Wanhai Medical: Leading the Market with High-Quality Injection Pens

New Delhi [India], April 26: Amid the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for injection pens, crucial self-administration devices, is growing at an unprecedented rate. Established for over ten years, Jiangsu Wanhai Medical Devices Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, production, and sales of various injection pen products. The company currently operates in a facility covering 12,000 square meters, with a new 36,000 square meter factory in the planning stages. With over 300 employees, including more than 50 in the R&D team and 12 in registration, Wanhai holds over 50 product patents and has received quality inspection reports from more than 30 third-party testing organizations. Its core product patents have undergone FTO searches by well-known patent agencies to ensure global sales without infringement risks. The company is capable of stable production of 90 million disposable and reusable injection pens annually. Recently, Wanhai completed a financing round with investment from a globally renowned institution. Following this funding, the company plans to expand its production base in Changzhou, aiming for an annual capacity of 400 million units with smart, automated production lines. With a vertically integrated industrial layout, high-quality products, rapid response times, and exceptional cost-performance ratio, Wanhai Medical has gained widespread recognition in both domestic and international markets. This article will delve into the secrets of Wanhai Medical’s success and showcase its exceptional capabilities.

Vertical Integration: Ensuring Quality and Efficiency from the Source

Wanhai Medical understands that to create a high-quality injection pen, it must start from the source. The company has established a complete industrial chain that encompasses mold design and manufacturing, injection molding, automated assembly, and testing, achieving a vertically integrated layout. This approach not only ensures smooth and efficient production processes but fundamentally guarantees product quality.

In mold design and manufacturing, Wanhai Medical utilizes advanced equipment such as the Japanese Makino CNC and Sodick EDM spark machines, ensuring accuracy and durability in its molds. For injection molding, the company operates nearly 70 high-end electric injection molding machines from brands like Sumitomo Demag and Sodick, along with sourcing raw materials from top global suppliers, laying a solid foundation for quality production.

On the automated assembly line, Wanhai employs fully automated assembly and testing equipment, significantly enhancing production efficiency and product stability. The company also features a Class 100,000 cleanroom, strictly adhering to dust-free operating procedures to ensure products remain uncontaminated during production, packaging, and transportation. These measures have enabled Wanhai Medical’s injection pen products to achieve high standards in accuracy, thrust, and stability.

High-Quality Products: Winning Market Reputation and Trust

High-quality products are the key to Wanhai Medical’s market reputation and trust.

Over the past decade, Wanhai Medical has consistently adhered to international standards and industry regulations, obtaining multiple authoritative certifications, including ISO 13485, CE certification, and domestic Class II medical device registration. The company is also equipped with high-precision testing equipment such as Hexagon coordinate measuring machines and Mitutoyo and Nikon image measuring instruments.

Efficient Response and Exceptional Cost-Performance Ratio: Meeting Diverse Market Demands

In today’s increasingly competitive market, efficient response and exceptional cost-performance have become crucial for companies to gain market share. With its vertically integrated industrial layout and strong production capabilities, Wanhai Medical can quickly respond to customer needs and provide customized, personalized solutions.

Additionally, through large-scale production and process optimization, the company continually reduces product costs, achieving an outstanding cost-performance ratio. This allows Wanhai Medical's injection pen products（Insulin Pen, Semaglutide Pen, Tirzepatide Pen）to find the optimal balance between performance, cost, and service, meeting diverse market demands.

The company serves clients in over 60 countries and regions worldwide and has established long-term stable partnerships with internationally renowned enterprises such as Tonghua Dongbao and Biocon.

Production Process Standards

The production process standards can be referenced in the following quotation table:

Specifications and Models -WH-DE5

Unit Price (USD)-0.5

Production Process-

Raw Materials-Major Suppliers: Avient (USA), Celanese (USA), Polyplastics (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Mold Processing-Main Equipment: Makino CNC (Japan), Sodick EDM spark machine (Japan), Sodick wire cut machine (Japan)

Mold Inspection

Main Equipment: Hexagon coordinate measuring machine

Injection Molding Production

Main Equipment: Sumitomo Demag (Japan), high-end imported electric injection molding machines from Sodick (Japan)

Assembly Process

Main Equipment: Intelligent fully automated assembly line

Assembly

Environment Cleanroom:

Class 100,000 cleanroom

Product Inspection

Main Equipment: Nikon image measuring instrument, high-precision analytical balances (Class 10,000 and Class 100,000)

Product Certification-

TUV CE Certification

ISO 13485 Certification

NMPA Class II Medical Device Registration Certificate

Production License and Business Filing Certificate

National Drug Packaging Material Registration

Successfully passed the FDA review process and obtained the Master File (DMF) registration number.

Remarks:

To ensure product quality and achieve global consistency standards, Wanhai Medical has implemented a vertically integrated industrial chain that encompasses mold design and manufacturing for injection pens, injection molding, automated assembly, and inspection.

Additionally, for major clients, the company has continuously reduced prices for specialized production over the past five years.

Through the tireless efforts of our team, our products have successfully passed the relevant review processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have obtained the Master File (DMF) registration number. This achievement signifies that our products meet the stringent standards of quality, safety, and efficacy set by U.S. drug regulation.

Looking ahead, Wanhai Medical will continue to uphold the development philosophy of “customer-centric and quality-focused,” continuously innovating products, enhancing production capacity, and expanding both domestic and international markets. With its vertically integrated industrial layout, high-quality products, efficient response times, and exceptional cost-performance ratio, Wanhai Medical is confident in becoming a trusted injection pen brand for global biopharmaceutical companies and chronic disease patients, contributing further to the development of global healthcare.

