Want a second income with life insurance cover? Here's Bandhan Life Guaranteed Income Plan

New Delhi [India], June 26: Financial planning is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Many Indians are seeking insurance solutions that not only safeguard their future but also support their present. Bandhan Life's Guaranteed Income Plan answers that needcombining the dual benefits of life insurance protection and assured, regular income to help families meet everyday expenses, life milestones, and long-term aspirations.

Whether it's a parent funding a child's education, a young professional planning early retirement, or a household looking to supplement monthly income, this plan ensures that life goals are never put on hold due to financial uncertainty.

"With inflation, simply one source of income may not be enough. People are looking for ways/sources to supplement their monthly income without taking on additional risk," said Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Bandhan Life. "The Guaranteed Income Plan does just thatit offers a predictable payout that can complement other income sources, while also providing life cover."

How the Plan Works

You begin by choosing how much you want to invest and for how long. After your selected premium payment term ends, the plan starts paying you regular incomeeither monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annuallyfor a chosen number of years. These payouts are guaranteed and not linked to market performance. Meanwhile, life insurance protection continues during the policy term.

Two Flexible Plan Options

1. Flexi Start:

Ideal for those who want to receive income after completing premium payments. It starts with regular income post-premium term and offers an optional lump sum at the end. With this option, you can:

* Start getting income from the end of the first year, until your premium-paying years are over.

* After that, enjoy a second phase of income for up to 30 years.

* Delay the income start by a few years if needed.

* Get back all your premiums at the end, plus a 10% loyalty bonus.

* Choose when and how to receive incomemonthly, yearly, or even on special days like your birthday.

2. Extended Benefit:

Designed for those seeking income throughout the policy term, plus a lump sum maturity benefit. With this option you can:

* Get a regular income every year throughout your policy term.

* At the end, receive a lump sum equal to the total premiums you paid.

* Life cover stays active for the entire term, giving your family financial protection.

Key Benefits

* Guaranteed Regular Income: Choose payout frequencymonthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

* Premium Offset Feature: If you are falling short of cash, you can use your income payouts to cover premiums.

* Special Payout Dates: Align income with significant dates for added convenience.

* Tax Benefits: As per applicable laws.

Available Across India

The Bandhan Life Guaranteed Income Plan is available at all Bandhan Bank branches nationwide. Customers can walk in for personalized advice or explore more on BandhanLife.com.

Because when income is guaranteed, so is peace of mindand the freedom to live life on your terms.

