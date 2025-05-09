Want to Check Your CIBIL Score Instantly? It is Free and Easy Through Bajaj Markets

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Bajaj Markets has made it simpler for individuals to check their CIBIL score, anytime, anywhere, and for free. With just a few clicks, the score can be accessed without any paperwork, payment, or delays. This allows better financial control and supports informed planning for future credit needs.

Why Check the CIBIL Score on Bajaj Markets

Understanding one's credit score is key to building strong financial habits. The benefits of visiting Bajaj Markets to check a CIBIL score include the following:

* Provides updates on credit history and repayment behaviour

* Enables instant access through a paperless and hassle-free process

* Helps assess credit eligibility before applying for loans or credit cards

* Offers a secure and trusted platform backed by a reputed financial institution

* Promotes better financial planning by tracking improvements or drops in the score over time

Consistent monitoring and improvement of the credit score may lead to quicker loan approvals and more favourable financial options. In addition to free CIBIL score checks, Bajaj Markets also offers a wide range of financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment solutions. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app to learn more.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com

