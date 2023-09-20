WarpDrive soars to Salesforce Summit Partnership! Happy Clients through Happy Employees

WarpDrive soars to Salesforce Summit Partnership

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 20: WarpDrive is thrilled to announce that they are now certified Summit Partners (formerly the Platinum tier) to Salesforce.com!

The maximisation of happiness is the only factor that matters to WarpDrive- the happiness of their clients and that of their team. This is something that WarpDrive have talked and walked at every step of the way and it will continue to be their solitary north star.

Team WarpDrive is grateful for all the help and contribution of its customers and partners to achieve this milestone. This is no easy feat and irrespective of how much further they go from here as a company, this one will always remain a special highlight.

“We’re not just a Salesforce provider; we love solving problems,” said Praveen Louis, Co-Founder, and COO of WarpDrive.

WarpDrive is fantastic at overcoming challenges to boost sales and ROI, not just on Salesforce but across all platforms. They believe in being honest, passionate, and hardworking in their solutions. Their Summit recognition shows their commitment to clear communication with Salesforce customers – “We work hard to save our customers’ money and keep things simple,” said Praveen. “We’re always there for them.”

“Being awarded the Salesforce Summit partnership is a key milestone for the entire team. It’s a testament to our belief that happy employees make happy customers”, said Maulik, Co-Founder and CEO of WarpDrive.

Salesforce Summit partnership comes with numerous benefits for WarpDrive’s existing customer base and opens avenues to support even more. This is the era where businesses seek a true partner, not just a “vendor.” WarpDrive works on a core partnership model and helps companies optimize their software budget, focusing on ROI and customer satisfaction. “We collaborate with our customers post-implementation as well, to ensure they enjoy the complete value out of their Salesforce investment”, added Maulik.

“Receiving the Salesforce Summit partnership is a proud moment for all of us at WarpDrive. It reflects our team’s delivering exceptional solutions at WarpSpeed to our customers. This achievement inspires us to push the boundaries further and continue providing enhanced value to our clients.” said Bharat, Co-Founder & COO – Professional Services, WarpDrive

WarpDrive’s founders have been in the Salesforce ecosystem for 14 years. Some of the note-worthy clients include Bluestar, Puma, Nivea, UI Path, Ashirvad Pipes, Himalaya, Carl Zeiss, Simplilearn, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Decathlon, Brookfield Properties, HDFC, Honda, Licious, Practo, Homeland, Atomberg, Lightspeed Ventures and many more. WarpDrive has a diverse experience of working across multiple industries. Out of which retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare & life sciences, automobile, media & entertainment to name a few. WarpDrive has been consistently achieving a perfect 5/5 CSAT rating which is a very rare thing – especially within the enterprise space! This platinum accreditation is a testimony to the quality of work consistently delivered by WarpDrive and the strong capabilities the team have built over the years.

