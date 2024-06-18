Wartsila Launches World's First Large-Scale 100 per cent Hydrogen-Ready Engine Power Plant

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Technology group Wartsila has today launched the world's first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant, to enable the net-zero power systems of tomorrow.

The IEA World Energy Outlook 2023 1 shows that hydrogen is an essential component of our future power systems. According to the report, the pathway to reach net zero emissions by 2050 requires 17 Mt of hydrogen to be consumed in power generation in 2030, reaching 51 Mt by 2050.

The deployment of renewables worldwide is set to double by the end of this decade, 2 creating the right conditions for excess clean electricity to be used for production of hydrogen-based, carbon-neutral fuels, and for enabling 100% renewable power systems.

Scaling up renewables alone, however, is not enough to reach global net-zero targets. Flexible power generation solutions, like engine power plants, are needed to balance fluctuating renewable energy sources. It is crucial that these solutions are futureproof and ready to run on sustainable fuels to fully decarbonise the energy sector.

Wartsila is addressing this need through its new hydrogen-ready engine power plant, which can be converted to run on 100% hydrogen. The new engine power plant is a significant step beyond existing technology, which can run on natural gas and 25 vol% hydrogen blends.

Anders Lindberg, President, Wartsila Energy, said: "We will not meet global climate goals or fully decarbonise our power systems without flexible, zero-carbon power generation, which can quickly ramp up and down to support intermittent wind and solar.

"We must be realistic that natural gas will play a part in our power systems for years to come. Our fuel-flexible engines can use natural gas today to provide flexibility and balancing, enabling renewable power to thrive. They can then be converted to run on hydrogen when it becomes readily available: future-proofing the journey to net zero.

"This is a major milestone for us as a company, and the energy transition more generally, as our hydrogen-ready engines will enable the 100% renewable power systems of tomorrow."

The Wartsila 31 engine platform, which the hydrogen-ready power plant is based on, is the most efficient in the world. It synchronises with the grid within 30 seconds from start command, ensures energy security through fuel flexibility and offers unparalleled load following capabilities and high part load efficiency. It has completed more than 1 million running hours, with over 1,000 MW installed capacity globally.

Wartsila's 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant concept based on the Wartsila 31 engine platform has been certified by TUV SUD, demonstrating a commitment to quality and safety. TUV SUD's H2-Readiness certification consists of three stages with three corresponding certificates. Wartsila has now achieved the first stage with a Concept Certificate for the conceptual design of its engine power plant. The

100% hydrogen-ready engine is expected to be available for orders in 2025, and available for delivery from 2026.

Wartsila Energy in brief

Wartsila Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers and the power sector to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system expertise. Our solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Our engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Our track record comprises 79 GW of power plant capacity, of which 18 GW are under service agreements, and over 125 energy storage systems, in 180 countries around the world.

Wartsila in brief

Wartsila is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,800 professionals in more than 280 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2023, Wartsila's net sales totalled EUR 6.0 billion. Wartsila is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

