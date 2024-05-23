Water Audit Council (WAC) releases WAC Manual: A guide for Auditors, Water Managers and ULBs for assessing Water Usage in buildings

New Delhi [India], May 23: Water has long been the cornerstone of civilizations, shaping our landscapes, sustaining our communities, and fueling our industries. As the world evolves, so do the challenges around water management and conservation.

There is an immense strain on water requirements in the urban sector. Water scarcity can raise the cost of raw materials, disrupting supply chains and sanitation systems. World Bank estimates that the water crisis could slow GDP by 6 percent in some countries by 2050 (UNICEF 2022). This challenge of water sustainability has been recognized at both international and national levels. Out of 17 Goals of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals), 11 are connected to water.

The government of India in October 2023 introduced the Green Credit System, as per which water conservation, recycling, and reuse of water and wastewater are the constituents of earning Green credits. SEBI Circular July 2023 indicates mandatory provisions for measuring water footprint, water consumption intensity, water discharge, and treatment levels. All these point towards a renewed focus on looking at water management in buildings.

Water Audit is a step in this direction that will contribute to improved water use efficiency in built environment. In this context, Indian Plumbing Association, the 31-year-old apex body of plumbing professionals in India formed the Water Audit Council, to look into the area of conducting comprehensive Water Audits for the Built environment. The Council has experts and stakeholders from academia, industry, and government.

The Council launched a Water Audit Council Manual during Plumbex India 2024 on 25th April 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre at Mumbai where building industry leaders from industry bodies like NAREDCO, IIA, IIID participated. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman NAREDCO and Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group, Arch. Vilas Avachat, President, IIA and Principal Architect, Vilas Avachat and Associates, Ar. Sarosh Wadia, National President, IIID and Principal Architect, Azmi, and Sarosh Wadia Associates participated and witnessed the launch.



“The Water Audit Council Manual is a testament to IPA's commitment to water conservation and sustainable practices in the built environment,” said Arch. Vilas Avachat, President, IIA.

“With this comprehensive guide, we aim to empower auditors, water managers, and urban local bodies with the knowledge and tools necessary to assess and optimize water usage in buildings. By identifying inefficiencies and implementing conservation measures, we can collectively contribute to preserving this precious resource for generations to come,” Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President later added.

This Manual is designed to provide practical guidance and tools for auditing water usage in built environments. This will serve as a guide for identifying inefficiencies and leakages, implementing conservation measures and fostering a culture of sustainability. For more information please log on to https://wateraudit.in/

