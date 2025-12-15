Waxman Entertainment Unveils ‘Paap Lagega’ Poster Featuring Aham Sharma, Sung by Nakash Aziz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Waxman Entertainment proudly unveils the first-look poster of its debut music single “Paap Lagega,” marking a confident beginning for the company's creative journey in music and cinema. The song features Aham Sharma and Khushi Dubey in lead roles. It is sung by the acclaimed playback singer Nakash Aziz, setting the tone for a high-energy and visually engaging release.

Produced by Arvind Mishra under the banner of Waxman Entertainment, Paap Lagega reflects the company's vision of delivering original, contemporary content backed by strong storytelling and premium production values. The song's music and lyrics are crafted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, adding a distinctive musical identity to the project. At the same time, the choreography by Sushma Suman and direction by Swapnil Raj seamlessly complement the song's narrative and visual appeal.

With this debut release, Waxman Entertainment enters the music space with a clear focus on crafting impactful songs and cinematic experiences. The company is already working on multiple music releases scheduled for the coming months and is preparing to announce its upcoming film project in the near future.

The poster of “Paap Lagega” has begun generating buzz for its striking visuals and fresh pairing, hinting at an entertaining and memorable track.

The marketing and distribution of the song are being handled in association with Nageshwar Films, ensuring a well-planned and widespread outreach across platforms.

Paap Lagega stands as the first milestone on Waxman Entertainment's roadmap, as producer Arvind Mishra leads the company towards building a strong, diverse entertainment brand.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/p/DSMbX3ujOyv/

