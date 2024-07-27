'We are determined to transform Gujarat into a USD 3.5 tn economy by 2047', says Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 27 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that Gujarat is advancing towards becoming a USD 3.5 trillion economy by 2047.

According to a press release, participating in the 9th meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council in New Delhi on Saturday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat CM reaffirmed the state's commitment to realising the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

CM Patel announced the formation of a think tank, the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), modeled after NITI Aayog, to systematically achieve the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

According to a press release, CM Patel affirmed Gujarat's commitment to the development vision by adopting the Prime Minister's 'GYAN' mantra, focusing on the advancement of the Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Naari (Women).

In this context, the Chief Minister introduced the 'Gujarat@2047 Dynamic Document-Roadmap,' aimed at realizing the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat' for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

The roadmap, built on two pillars of 'Earning Well' and 'Living Well,' aims to enhance people's quality of life and bring economic prosperity.

He noted that Gujarat, despite representing only 5 percent of the country's population, contributed 8.3 percent to the country's GDP in 2022-23.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted Gujarat's achievements in key areas such as PM Gati Shakti, Health, Nari Gaurav Niti, Anna (Millet), Natural Farming, Digital Agriculture Mission, MSME, and Amrit Sarovar, and outlined the plans in place to reach future goals.

The Chief Minister mentioned that an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' can pave the way for 'Viksit Bharat' and urged collective efforts to develop policies and strategies that would establish India as the world's largest manufacturing hub.

He also emphasised the need for world-class products that contribute to both the national and global supply chains.

He further discussed how Gujarat is advancing the Prime Minister's vision of Green Growth for Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted that during the Vibrant Summit in January 2024, Gujarat made a significant leap towards semiconductor self-reliance by setting up the nation's first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant, which will benefit both the country and the global community.

He also noted that India's first semiconductor chip will be manufactured in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister emphasised that semiconductors, blockchain, and AI will be pivotal in advancing the skill ecosystem required for achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.'

The Gujarat government is committed to strengthening the younger generation for Future Industries through the 'Mukhyamantri Bhavishyalakshi Kaushalya Vikas Yojana.'

The Chief Minister also highlighted Gujarat's rapid progress in the effective implementation of the Solar Rooftop Scheme and the development of the world's largest hybrid Renewable Energy park in Kutch, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision for Green Growth.

He noted that the Gujarat government is equally prioritizing agriculture and non-agriculture sectors, facilitating the production of natural farm products in accordance with global standards.

The Chief Minister reported that over 43 lakh farmers have been trained in natural farming, with about 9 lakh practicing natural farming on more than 7 lakh acres.

Lastly, the Chief Minister acknowledged that, under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest economy during his third term.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Gujarat will make steadfast efforts toward realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In addition to the Chief Minister, Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar also attended the 9th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor