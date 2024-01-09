"We are looking at the education partnership opportunities", says Mike Hankey Consul General at the U.S. Consulate at VGGS

Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Amid the vibrant atmosphere of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mike Hankey, the Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai, expressed his excitement about the significant American presence at the event.

A sizable American delegation, comprising representatives from both the government and the private sector, participated in the summit, showcasing the robust U.S. engagement with Gujarat.

"We are so excited to be here in Vibrant Gujarat. A big American delegation, both from the Government as well as the private sector, is out here...We see the very best US companies out here. Take a look at the US-India trade relationships- over 191 Billion USD, more than doubling in the last decade and it is only going to keep getting bigger. During Vibrant Gujarat, we are looking at the education partnership opportunities", said Consul General Hankey, emphasizing the substantial growth in trade between the two nations.

The U.S.-India trade relationship has witnessed remarkable expansion, with bilateral trade exceeding 191 billion USD.

This significant increase over the last decade underscores the deepening economic ties and mutual benefits derived from the collaboration.

Consul General Hankey also highlighted the focus on education partnership opportunities during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The Consul General emphasised the diversity of American participation, ranging from companies to universities and enterprises of varying sizes.

"We have got American companies, universities, small and large enterprisesthey are all really interested in being here. I think that reflects the great opportunity that is here and the alignment in values and outlook that both the US and India have", he said.

The strong American presence at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit signifies the growing collaboration and shared interests between the two nations.

As Gujarat continues to attract global attention and investments, partnerships with the United States contribute to the state's economic growth and reinforce its position as a key player in India's economic landscape.

