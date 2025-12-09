We are on track to set a global benchmark in energy transition, says Gautam Adani at IIT Dhanbad

New Delhi [India], December 9 : With the first 10 GW of capacity already commissioned, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani says the company is on track to deliver the world's lowest-cost green electron, setting what he calls a global benchmark in energy transition. He said the group is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spread across 520 square kilometres. At full capacity by 2030, the park will generate 30 GW of green energy, which he explains is enough to power more than 60 million Indian homes every year.

Speaking at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's 100th-year celebration, Gautam Adani framed this push for clean energy as essential in a world where old trade alliances are weakening. According to him, "The age of collaborative global trade and supply chains is collapsing," with rare earth battles, tariffs, and broken treaties becoming routine and forcing major institutions to rethink long-held rules.

He noted that India is the world's third-largest electricity user but has a per person consumption of less than 1,400 kilowatt-hours a year. He added that over 200 years of industrial activity, India has contributed only 4 per cent of cumulative global emissions, compared to "13 per cent from Europe, 19 per cent from the US and 20 per cent from China".

He told graduates they are entering a time when the global green energy transition will become one of the largest industries, powering sectors from green steel to hydrogen. He said this is why the group is investing over USD 75 billion in energy transition in the next five years.

Gautam Adani reflected on the institute's origins and its role in shaping India's mining and geology expertise. He recalled how national leaders even under colonial rule recognised the need to build such an institution, saying, "Agar Bharat ko taqdeer sawaarni hai to ushe apni dharti ki taaqat ko samjhna hoga." He urges students to understand the "language of the earth" to help India rise.

Adani also announced two initiatives for the institute. The first is the Adani Annual Internships, offering 50 paid positions each year for third-year students. A minimum of 25 per cent of these interns will receive pre-employment offers for joining.

The second is the Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre with TEXMiN, which he describes as an ecosystem combining technology, responsible mining, and innovation through tools such as metaverse labs, drones, seismic sensing, and precision blasting.

"And to me, the most stunning truth of our times is that every AI chip that computes, every hyperscale cloud that connects, and every neural engine that learns all trace their origins back to the depths of Mother Earth," he said.

